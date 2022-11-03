Systems Planning and Analysis Wins 2022 Government Contractor of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., has won the 2022 Government Contractor of the Year Award in the $75 million–$300 million category, presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council at a gala event on November 2.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting," the competition is in its 20th year of honoring innovative companies and market leaders in the Greater Washington area. Commenting on the award, Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO said, "This award goes to our entire team. It recognizes our dedication to national service and our commitment to excellence and quality in all we do. I could not be prouder of SPA's great spirit of teamwork, which is at the core of our 50-year history of providing trusted services for our clients."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

