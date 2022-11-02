InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cart Extender for Shoppers (FMB-148)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everytime I shopped at Costco, I became more and more frustrated that the paper towels and bathroom tissue took up all the room in my cart. I thought there should be a way to increase the capacity of a shopping cart, especially when purchasing large or bulky items," said an inventor, from Clovis, Calif., "so I invented the EXTEND-A-CART. My design saves time and it eliminates the need to take up space directly within the cart, providing additional space for shopping."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides additional shopping space in a shopping cart. In doing so, it would better accommodate cases of paper towels, bathroom tissue, etc. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to free up space in the cart for additional items as it could accommodate up to 100 lbs. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for big box warehouse stores and other shopping establishments with carts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp