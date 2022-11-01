The Honey Baked Ham Company® Launches New Loyalty Program Helping Shoppers Earn Rewards Just in Time for the Holidays

The Honey Baked Ham Company® Launches New Loyalty Program Helping Shoppers Earn Rewards Just in Time for the Holidays

With NEW myHoneyBaked Rewards and delicious, complete meals, HoneyBaked is making the holidays golden for families and friends

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holiday season, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is not only saving families time in the kitchen with tasty, easy-to-serve meals, but they're also helping them get more with myHoneyBaked Rewards, a new loyalty program that lets you earn more on all your purchases.

(PRNewsfoto/The Honey Baked Ham Co) (PRNewswire)

The new loyalty program offers rewards on purchases, special offers, brand news and more! And when customers sign up, $9 in HoneyBaked Cash will automatically be added into their account after their first purchase. The HoneyBaked Cash can be used towards any HoneyBaked® products purchased in participating stores or online at honeybaked.com, including Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving meals.

"We've been working on this loyalty program for a while to ensure it is just right for our customers and what better time to help families earn rewards than the holiday season," said Jim Dinkins, Chief Executive Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "The holidays are a time for creating lasting memories and we want to take away any stress with loyalty rewards and convenient, delicious meals everyone can gather around."

This Thanksgiving, HoneyBaked-lovers can enjoy their delicious hams and turkey breasts with the signature, sweet and crunchy glaze along with shareable sides and desserts. Perfect for gatherings of all sizes, options include the following (available at retail locations):

Honey Baked Ham ® & Turkey Feast includes either an eight- or nine-pound Bone-In Half Ham with a Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole or Tuscan Broccoli – sure to please all ages!

Turkey Dinner comes with a Turkey Breast and a choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

Quarter Ham Meal has a Quarter Bone-In Ham and three Heat & Serve Sides.

Honey Baked™ Boneless Ham & Turkey Feast includes a Half Boneless Ham, Turkey Breast and four Heat & Serve Sides.

Desserts options include: Red Velvet Cake , Southern Pecan Pie and Triple Chocolate Cake.

All meal offerings above are available to purchase at your nearest HoneyBaked location or visit honeybaked.com to buy online and pick up in store.

More about myHoneyBaked Rewards:

Customers sign up at www.honeybaked.com/signup to create their myHoneyBaked Rewards profile.

Customers can then accrue Piggy Points as they shop. Each dollar spent earns one Piggy Point and those are converted to HoneyBaked Cash for redemption online or at participating locations.

In store, simply share the account phone number at the register or log in to shop online and accrue points.

Every 99 Piggy Points equals $9 in HoneyBaked Cash. When a customer reaches 99 Piggy Points, their points are automatically converted to $9 of HoneyBaked Cash overnight, available for use when customers are ready to purchase holiday meals, lunches, gift cards and more.

The program will alert members when their rewards are ready to be redeemed, as well as send email reminders once customers opt-in.

Members will also receive a birthday gift of $9 in HoneyBaked Cash to be redeemed within six months of their birthday.

$9 in HoneyBaked Cash. If a customer does not sign up prior to their HoneyBaked purchase, they can visit www.honeybaked.com/signup within seven days and use a code located on their receipt to receivein HoneyBaked Cash.

For additional savings this Thanksgiving, enjoy $5 off any Bone-In Half Ham or holiday meal during Gold Pick Up Days. Just select early pickup at retail stores, only on November 19–20, 2022 (coupon required). HoneyBaked also offers a wide variety of family meal offerings that ship directly to your home. Visit honeybaked.com to order your holiday meal or pick up at your nearest HoneyBaked location.

Whether your group is big or small, HoneyBaked is here to make your holidays golden with delicious, convenient meal options to enjoy around the table.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company:

For more than 60 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast (PRNewswire)

Turkey Dinner (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Co