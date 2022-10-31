OCEANIA CRUISES INTRODUCES 2024-2025 TROPICS & EXOTICS VOYAGES

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, unveiled its 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection of itineraries, which open for sale on November 2, 2022.

The new collection of 157 voyages spans seven continents and ranges from 7 to 200 days in length. Featuring more than 300 ports of call, the collection includes 14 new off-the-beaten-path ports. With 30% to 50% more time in port than premium lines, the itineraries include an astounding 451 overnight stays across 123 voyages.

"This new collection of itineraries showcases iconic ports of call along with a wealth of opportunities to explore corners of the globe nearly untouched by tourism, and with seven brand-new or better-than-new ships, the journey will be just as rewarding as the destinations," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Travelers seeking to explore more of the world will revel in the selection of 70 Grand Voyages that afford opportunities for epic explorations across distinct regions and multiple continents. Destination immersion is another key element of the 2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection with a wide variety of voyages focused on singular destinations such as the Amazon, the coastal villages of Brazil, the Arabian Peninsula, Japan, and an epic circumnavigation of Australia.

For those seeking to chart a course less traveled, there are in-depth explorations of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, the yacht harbors and tiny atolls of the South Pacific, and even an invigorating early-spring traverse of the North Pacific that combines Japan's verdant northern prefectures with the rugged Alaska outposts of Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, and Whittier.

2024-2025 Tropics and Exotics Collection Highlights

More than 150 itineraries, featuring 123 cruises with overnight stays and 70 Grand Voyages spanning the globe

With Caribbean, Mexico and Panama Canal voyages, travelers can revel in new corners of the tropics with visits to refreshingly less-traveled islands such as Bonaire , Carriacou, Dominica and Guadeloupe

In South America , there are multiple adventures into the pristine landscapes of Patagonia, sailings along the Amazon River or voyages that explore the golden coasts of Brazil and Uruguay

Across Asia , explorers will delight in traveling to far-flung places and iconic attractions that many only dream of with expansive options for Southeast Asia explorations and a number of fascinating Japan -focused journeys

Australia , New Zealand and South Pacific journeys reveal a blend of dynamic marquee cities as well as unsung treasures in delightfully off-the-beaten-track places such as the coast of Western Australia ; Bluff, Gisborne and Timaru in New Zealand ; and blissful islands in French Polynesia and Melanesia

The collection offers a sweeping array of far-flung Grand Voyages, with options linking multiple distinct regions and region-specific journeys that feature in-depth explorations of South America , the South Pacific, Southeast Asia , and even extended Caribbean and Panama Canal journeys

New Ports of Call

Camarones , Argentina

Champagne Bay, Vanuatu

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Tristan da Cunha

Fernandina Beach, Florida

Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Hillsborough (Carriacou), Grenada

Hitachinaka, Japan

Hualien, Taiwan

Isla de los Estados, Argentina

Kupang, Indonesia

Puerto del Rosario , Canary Islands

St. Helier, Channel Islands

Takamatsu, Japan

Waingpu, Indonesia

THE EVOLUTION OF PERFECTION – A BETTER-THAN-EVER EXPERIENCE

OceaniaNEXT is Oceania Cruises' continual quest to evolve and elevate the guest experience. It focuses on the hallmarks that inspire guests to return to Oceania Cruises time and again: Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury. Reflecting the crisp sophistication of Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Sirena and Vista, the sweeping Re-inspiration of Marina and Riviera presents a symphony of entirely new suites and staterooms as well as elegant public spaces imbued with a new light, airy ambiance. The signature onboard experience is better than ever too, with the addition of an extensive collection of new flavors and culinary experiences that transforms dining into a sublime experience and service into an art form. The gourmet cuisine has been entirely reimagined, from a bounty of new flavorful dishes at The Grand Dining Room to a Dom Pérignon pairing dinner that is the only one of its kind. Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Vista, offers multiple unique firsts in the realms of dining and guest experience. Across all ships, holistic wellness encounters at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center encourage a lifestyle of health and longevity, while new destination experiences such as Go Green, Go Local, Beyond Blueprints, Culinary Discovery Tours™, Food & Wine Trails tours, and Wellness Discovery Tours by Aquamar encourage deeper explorations.

THE HEART OF THE EXPERIENCE

One aspect of the Oceania Cruises experience remains constant and unchanged: the trademark warm and personalized service. Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth, they will note the ease with which the staff remembers their names and their preferences along with the genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

