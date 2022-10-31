JPAR® – Real Estate Is One of Just 50 Franchises to Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction Based on Research from Over 30,000 Franchise Owners

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 50 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2022 report on the Most Profitable Franchises .

JPAR® – Real Estate Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2022 by Franchise Business Review

JPAR® – Real Estate provides a hybrid model that offers a full-service experience to the consumer and continuous innovation that maps to business development coaching and consultative services through a supportive, industry-born leadership culture.

"It's simple really; we don't waste money and we work with our owners to make sure they are running lean as well," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising. "Our cost savings are passed through in ways that add meaningful value to the partnership we have with our owners and agents. There are no sacrifices with JPAR."

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year's Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 30,000 franchise owners representing more than 300 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings on our independent franchisee satisfaction survey."

According to Franchise Business Review: JPAR®'s most recent satisfaction survey was completed in April 2022 and includes feedback from 23 active franchisees. Major findings include:

96% of franchisees enjoy operating their business and being part of the organization;

87% of franchisees agree senior management encourages a strong team culture and cares about their success;

recognition as a top recession-proof franchise; a top franchise for their culture, for profitability, and for their innovation; and,

100% of franchisees are likely to recommend JPAR® to others.

"We make it affordable for a broker owner and their agents to get everything they need to deliver high-quality service to their clients," stated Chastity Davenport, Senior Vice President, JPAR® Franchising. "We're proud that we have continued to offer better technology and more coaching and consulting this year at a time when many in this industry are pulling back on their promises of service and support."

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate