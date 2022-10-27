Redwood Empire Whiskey Releases Cask Strength Collection

Distillery expands portfolio to include new editions of Emerald Giant, Pipe Dream, and Lost Monarch

GRATON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Empire Whiskey, California's largest whiskey producer, expands its award-winning portfolio with limited editions of Cask Strength Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey, Cask Strength Emerald Giant Rye Whiskey and Cask Strength Lost Monarch Blend of Rye and Bourbon Whiskey. This comes on the heels of a highly anticipated second batch of the distillery's Bottled-in-Bond.

Redwood Empire Whiskey Cask Strength Collection (PRNewswire)

These Cask Strength offerings are bottled straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered with proofs ranging from 116.4 to 117.2. This proof is lower than many other cask strength offerings, because of the time spent aging in the temperate climate in California's fog belt which stretches from the San Francisco Bay to the Oregon border. Redwood Empire whiskies age slowly and evenly producing a balanced expression while still exhibiting tremendous complexity.

"We are extremely proud of the craft and complexity that our Cask Strength showcases," says Master Distiller Jeff Duckhorn. "Experiencing Redwood Empire straight from the barrel is the preferred way I enjoy our whiskeys!"

Each of the new Redwood Empire Whiskey Cask Strength expressions received 95+ points from The Tasting Panel magazine and its sister publication, The SOMM Journal. These high ratings underscore the distillery's commitment to pioneering a new category of California whiskey that emphasizes creativity, fresh and local grains, and environmental responsibility.

The distillery is committed to sustainability efforts by limiting the water and energy used to make the products. To ensure the health of tomorrow's forests, Redwood Empire Whiskey also partnered with Trees for the Future, where a tree is planted for every bottle sold. To date, Redwood Empire Whiskey has been responsible for planting over 500,000 trees.

"Our distillery team continues to put quality first and it's truly showcased in these uncut expressions" says Founder and Chairman of Purple Brands, Derek Benham.

Best enjoyed neat or on a large rock, the three expressions of Redwood Empire Whiskey's Cask Strength collection is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $70 for a 750mL bottle. For more information about Redwood Empire Whiskey Cask Strength collection and Redwood Empire Whiskey's award-winning bourbon and rye portfolios, please visit www.redwoodempirewhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @RedwoodEmpireWhiskey.

AT A GLANCE

Redwood Empire Whiskey, Cask Strength, Pipe Dream Bourbon Whiskey

Mash bill of 74% corn, 20% raw rye, 4.5% malt barley, and 1.5% wheat

This bourbon is aged for a minimum of four years with components up to twelve-years-old. Aged exclusively in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this bourbon clocks in at 116.8 proof. Overall aromas include fresh roasted coffee beans, vanilla, corn husk and walnut. The palate opens into cedar, peach nectar, and mocha with salty character accents of cherrywood and leather. Subtle hints of honey pears and sweet tobacco flavor linger. Cask Strength Pipe Dream gets its name from the 14th tallest tree in the world. 96 Points, The Tasting Panel

Redwood Empire Whiskey, Cask Strength, Lost Monarch, Blend of Straight Whiskeys

Rye mash bill: 94% rye, 5% malted barley, 1% wheat, Bourbon mash bill: 74% corn, 20% raw rye, 4.5% malted barley, 1.5% wheat

A 55% rye and 45% straight bourbon blend, aged for a minimum of three years with components up to fourteen-years-old. Components age separately in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this "Ryebon" hits 117.2 proof. There are aromas of nutmeg, sun-kissed baked pears and holiday spices complimented with notes of spearmint, black pepper, and apricot on the palate. Cask Strength Lost Monarch gets its name from the world's largest coastal redwood. 95 Points, The Tasting Panel

Redwood Empire Whiskey, Cask Strength, Emerald Giant Rye

Mash Bill of 94% rye, 5% malted barley, 1% wheat

A rye whiskey blend of four-to six-year-old components. This rye is aged for a minimum of four years with components up to six-years-old. Aged exclusively in 53-gallon barrels with Level 3 Char, this Rye is 116.4 proof. This release features a 3-grain mash bill that has aromas of orange peel, maple and soft cinnamon. There is cracked pepper, pecan and espresso on the palate. Cask Strength Emerald Giant gets its name from the fastest growing redwood in the world. 96 Points, The Tasting Panel

About Redwood Empire Whiskey

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a modern California craft whiskey from the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire, a cool fog belt that stretches from San Francisco north along the coast to the Oregon border. In 2015, we began distilling in Graton, CA and also selecting aged barrels from Kentucky and Tennessee. Today we create whiskey of exceptional complexity, balance, and subtlety, inspired by John Muir and the old growth forests he sought to protect. Each bottling is named for an iconic tree in one of the groves of the Redwood Empire. www.redwoodempirewhiskey.com

About Purple Brands

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. The company's winery operations in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County and Napa Valley are all Certified Sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, a claim only 4% of California wineries can make. Raeburn Winery, a top-5 ultra-premium Chardonnay and Vivino-favorite Rosé, earned three consecutive IMPACT Hot Prospect awards. Joining Raeburn are Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon specialist Scattered Peaks, Avalon Winery, Four Vines, and a portfolio of exclusive brands. Purple Brands' spirits portfolio was launched in 2015. Redwood Empire Whiskey, inspired by Northern California's giant redwoods, is defining what it means to be a California Whiskey. The fast-growing distillery has amassed the largest inventory of aging whiskey in the state, including bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, and two bottled-in-bond expressions. D. George Benham ' s Gin rounds out the portfolio with a botanical-focused spirit. https://purplebrands.com/

Digital Resources

Web: redwoodempirewhiskey.com

Tech Sheets and Bottle Shots Dropbox

Social Media: RedwoodEmpireWhiskey on Facebook, Instagram

Redwood Empire Whiskey (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purple Brands