Fiji Airways rated Five Star Airline

NADI, Fiji, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways , Fiji's National Carrier has been rated a Five Star Major Airline 2023 in the Official Airline Ratings™ by its passengers.

For the 2023 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Andre Viljoen is in Calfornia, USA to receive the award on behalf of the airline.

"We at Fiji Airways have worked very hard to elevate the airline to a level where it has been recognized as an APEX Five Star Major Airline. This is no easy feat for a carrier our size, based out of a remote location in the South Pacific."

"This rating by APEX is a win for the whole of Fiji. While battling the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the National Carrier showed resilience and managed to become a Five Star Rated Airline. We are now counted among the best 'Major Airlines' in the world, thanks to the GRIT and TENACITY of our team."

Fiji Airways success in resuming services in a COVID safe manner, the quick ramp up and record number of visitor arrivals contributed to our rating as a Five Star Airline.

Where many airlines of a similar size are struggling, the National Carrier has managed to stay afloat, successfully navigated the pandemic, and is now soaring to newer heights in terms of bookings and revenue earnings.

Additionally, Mr Viljoen has also been invited to deliver a keynote address on Fiji Airways Journey from SURVIVING to THRIVING.

There will also be a panel discussion on Maximising Customer Service, where Fiji Airways will share how it has placed quality service delivery at the core of the airline's functions and operations.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

