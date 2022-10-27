DENVER COLLEGE OF NURSING TO OPEN BRANCH CAMPUS IN HOUSTON

Students will be able to complete Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree in less than two years

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver College of Nursing, a higher education institution dedicated exclusively to educating students for the diverse opportunities offered by careers in nursing and other medical fields, has announced the opening of its first branch campus in Houston, Texas. It is currently accepting applications for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) completion program, with classes scheduled to begin in January 2023.

Denver College of Nursing - Houston will offer residents an on-site pre-licensure BSN. Students also will have access to online RN-to-BSN and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs offered by the college's main campus in Colorado.

"We are excited to bring the Denver College of Nursing's fully accredited nursing programs to Texas, allowing qualified students the opportunity to earn their BSN degree or continue their nursing education," said Cathy Maxwell, president for the Denver College of Nursing. "Houston is facing a severe shortage of nurses. In the coming years, our new branch campus will graduate well-trained and talented nurses ready to fill the void in hospitals, public health centers and healthcare facilities throughout Houston and surrounding communities."

The pre-licensure degree completion program is specifically designed for students who want to become a Registered Nurse (RN) and have completed general education and prerequisite courses. The comprehensive curriculum of the pre-licensure BSN completion program features dynamic nursing courses with didactic and valuable clinical components built on a foundation of general education courses. Students will have access to simulation labs designed with input from nursing experts, as well as community program advisors from the Houston metro area.

The RN-to-BSN and MSN programs are advanced degree online programs offered by the college's main campus in Colorado that provide registered nurses the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in evidence-based practice, patient safety, teamwork and collaboration, quality improvement, leadership, technology integration, and healthcare systems and policies. The post-licensure program, commonly referred to as the RN-to-BSN track, will provide Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) graduates with the extended coursework needed to meet the requirements of the BSN.

"In addition to bringing our accredited education to Texas, we are proud to have one of our leaders at the helm of our new campus as it develops. Brandon Villarreal is the perfect person to manage this new phase of our college," said Maxwell.

With more than five years serving the Denver College of Nursing community as its Director of Admissions, Brandon Villarreal will assume the role of Denver College of Nursing - Houston campus president upon its opening. In his new role, Villarreal will be responsible for overseeing all day-to-day operations of the campus, bringing his expertise in creating a positive environment where students can meet their educational goals and succeed in their chosen career. The Texas native earned his Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Arizona Global and is currently pursuing his Master of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Arizona Global.

The Denver College of Nursing - Houston is now accepting applications for its first cohort. To apply, please call 800-600-6604 or visit https://www.denvercollegeofnursing.edu/admissions/apply.html. The Houston campus is conveniently located just off I-10 at 1155 Dairy Ashford, Suite 102.

About Denver College of Nursing (DCN)

Focused solely on the art and science of nursing, the Denver College of Nursing, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest education providers in the U.S., is committed to providing comprehensive nursing education to both aspiring and experienced nursing professionals. Offering traditional associate and bachelor's degrees in nursing, and distance-delivered academic programs for experienced professionals through their RN to BSN and Master of Science in Nursing programs, DCN is a private, post-secondary institution that strives to meet the needs of today's working nurses. Denver College of Nursing is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Visit https://www.denvercollegeofnursing.edu/ for consumer disclosure information and to learn more about DCN's educational opportunities.

