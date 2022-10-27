BIO-CAT Microbials Publishes Paper on Proprietary New Bacillus Probiotic

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO-CAT Microbials, a leading U.S. manufacturer of probiotics, has recently published a paper on their new OPTIBIOME™ probiotic strain (referred to as Bacillus subtilis BS50) in the prestigious journal Gut Microbes. This paper focused on the successful results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial executed in collaboration with Biofortis Inc a subsidiary of Mérieux NutriSciences.

BIO-CAT Microbials' new probiotic has shown positive benefits surrounding gastrointestinal symptoms in 76 healthy adults. The effects of the probiotic on bowel habits, stool consistency, circulating intestinal permeability markers, circulating inflammatory markers, lipid profile, and sleep quality were also investigated. Participants saw improvement in burping and bloating after 6 weeks of daily probiotic supplementation*.

A manuscript describing the safety of this probiotic strain was published earlier in 2022 – read BIO-CAT's press release about this important milestone here.

Co-founder and CEO Chris Schuler states, "I'm proud of our R&D team for their swift execution in taking this strain from ideation to market readiness. The work that they continue to do for the company brings immense value to our industry, and elevates BIO-CAT & BIO-CAT Microbials above industry standards."

BIO-CAT Microbials currently produces probiotics for the dietary supplement industry under exclusive licensing agreements, in addition to their 9 AAFCO approved strains utilized in the companion and production animal nutrition markets. All strains are manufactured at BIO-CAT Microbials' Shakopee, MN fermentation facility. The company continues to be an industry leader in microbial solutions, and recently announced a new capital expansion in Troy, Virginia, adding manufacturing redundancy and significantly expanding capacity. This project is currently underway with an anticipated completion date in 2023.

BIO-CAT and BIO-CAT Microbials will be attending SupplySide West in Las Vegas, NV, presenting information on the latest OPTIBIOME™ probiotic and their overall strain development capabilities and best in class fermentation processes.

About BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC

BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC was founded in 2004 by BIO-CAT Inc., an enzyme industry leader located in Troy, Virginia. For 17 years, BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC has focused on three core life science verticals: human, animal, and crop nutrition. BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC continues to be an innovative global biotech leader that supports customers with advanced microbial solutions. As industry experts, their science-led team specializes in strain development, fermentation, and product development. OPTIBIOME™ is a trademark of BIO-CAT.

About BIO-CAT, Inc.

Founded in 1988, BIO-CAT provides innovative enzyme technologies and custom blending. BIO-CAT's extensive range of products, from single and multi-enzyme formulations to OPTIZIOME™ branded solutions serve various dietary supplement, food, agriculture, and industrial markets. BIO-CAT maintains an FSSC 22000 certified facility in Virginia featuring state-of-the-art laboratories for scientific research, product development and on-site quality testing. OPTIZIOME™ is a trademark of BIO-CAT.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

