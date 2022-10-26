Wake Up Narcolepsy announces its media partnership with Red Square Pictures

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Up Narcolepsy (WUN), a national leader for research and awareness, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York-based film production and commercial content company Red Square Pictures (RSP) to produce a documentary feature film on narcolepsy. Russell Rosenberg, PhD, a well-respected opinion leader in the narcolepsy space, will act as a key consultant for Red Square Pictures and its filmmaking team.

The documentary aims to accurately depict narcolepsy and how debilitating this rare medical disorder actually is. It will bring greater awareness and attention to narcolepsy, a serious, yet commonly misunderstood and misdiagnosed medical condition. The film will expand WUN's reach, plus support continued efforts to accurately diagnose people suffering with narcolepsy.

"Wake Up Narcolepsy continues to spearhead impactful awareness, education and research initiatives and is excited to work with Red Square Pictures on such an incredibly important project", stated Mary Beth Guckian, WUN Board Chair. "It is WUN's hope that this documentary will help to decrease not only the stigma associated with narcolepsy, but also reduce the time it takes to get diagnosed from 10 years to six months."

"We relish this opportunity to bring a voice to the voiceless within the narcolepsy space," said Benjamin Cox, RSP founder and producer of the film. "Although we know making this film will be challenging, we couldn't have asked for a more supportive partner in Wake Up Narcolepsy or for a more worthy cause."

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a lifelong neurological condition that impedes the brain's ability to regulate sleep and wake cycles. It affects 1 in every 2,000 individuals with a genetic predisposition activated by an environmental trigger. Typical onset of narcolepsy occurs between the ages of ten and twenty but can also occur in young children. Symptoms vary from individual to individual, with some cases being more severe than others. In individuals with narcolepsy, aspects of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep intrude on wakefulness while wakefulness intrudes on their sleep.

Individuals with narcolepsy may quickly enter into REM sleep without first experiencing non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep at night and during the day. Some of the characteristics of narcolepsy — such as cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and hallucinations. On average, it takes 6-10 years to accurately diagnose narcolepsy.

Red Square Pictures

Red Square Pictures is a New York-based film production and commercial content company, whose projects encompass a wide variety of genres and brands from a diverse field of both long-form and short-form creators.

For further information, please visit https://RedSquarePictures.com/ or email info@RedSquarePictures.com

About Wake Up Narcolepsy

Wake Up Narcolepsy (WUN) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 2008 to promote narcolepsy research and awareness. The organization is dedicated to providing funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for narcolepsy while increasing awareness amongst the public.

