TEGAN AND SARA FOUNDATION AND GLMA LAUNCH LGBTQ+ HEALTHCARE DIRECTORY

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan and Sara Foundation, the nonprofit started by award-winning musicians Tegan and Sara, alongside GLMA– Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality, the foremost organization of LGBTQ+ medical professionals, are announcing the launch of the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory with key support and collaboration from global health service company Cigna. Additional support was provided by Google.

The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory is a free, searchable database of doctors, medical professionals and healthcare providers who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the unique health needs of LGBTQ+ people in the United States and Canada. The directory, developed by Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLMA and Cigna, will reach vital and diverse audiences of medical professionals and LGBTQ+ patients in need of care.

LGBTQ+ patients deserve healthcare providers who they can be open and honest with —free from fear of stigma or bias. The simple act of connecting patients with care is a solution to this problem.

Over 15 years ago, GLMA built the very first directory of LGBTQ+ healthcare professionals. Through their vast membership, the directory grew to be the most respected resource of its kind in the United States. Together with input from LGBTQ+ health experts and community leaders, this resource has been updated with innovative search functionality, the highest standards of accessibility and a new set of guiding principles.

Cigna has been a lead supporter of the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory and the LGBTQ+ community overall. This includes its commitment to its employees who identify as LGBTQ+, as well as its commitment to address the health disparities the LGBTQ+ community often faces.

Cigna also recognizes the importance of providing cultural competency resources and education to health care providers in order to better equip them to understand and address disparities among customers and within our communities. Cigna engages providers on inclusivity and culturally competent care, providing them with access to LGBTQ+ specific trainings and resources.

LGBTQ+ Health Disparities

LGBTQ+ people experience a number of health disparities . They're at higher risk of certain conditions, have less access to health care, and have worse health outcomes, including:

Greater risk of suicide, suicidal thoughts, mood disorders and anxiety, eating disorders, and alcohol and substance abuse

Transgender women, Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino men have the highest risk for HIV infection

Older LGBTQ+ adults are more likely to rate their health as poor and report more chronic conditions while having less social support

LGBTQ+ people are less likely to have a regular healthcare provider

Lesbian and bisexual women have higher rates of breast cancer, and transgender men and women are at greater risk

LGBTQ+ people have higher rates of HPV infection and related cervical or anal cancers

The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory identifies and provides a platform for healthcare professionals that understand these disparities and reflect the unique needs of LGBTQ+ patients in their care.

The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory is now open for provider registration and patient use. Learn more here .

About Tegan and Sara Foundation

Tegan and Sara Foundation (TSF) was founded in 2016 by Tegan and Sara to address inequalities faced by LGBTQ+ women. TSF's mission is improving the lives of LGBTQ+ women and girls. This mission is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice.

About GLMA

GLMA – Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality is the world's largest association of LGBTQ+ healthcare professionals. GLMA utilizes its multidisciplinary membership to drive advocacy, education, and research to achieve LGBTQ+ health equity.

