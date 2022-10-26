T&R/Sabino Recovery Acquires In Network New Facility

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T&R/Sabino Recovery is proud to announce that CEO, Thomas Isbell and Chairman of the board Roy M. Serpa have acquired Cypress Lakes Lodge in Woodville Texas. This partnership will bring a unique vision to the management of Cypress Lakes Lodge with both parties offering their own unique skill sets and leadership approaches to achieve a unified vision for the future of Cypress Lakes Lodge and the treatment programs offered.

Cypress Lakes Lodge is located on a beautiful 51 acres campus in Woodville Texas. Cypress Lakes Lodge holds a mind, body and spirit approach to recovery, crafting the balance of life enriching treatment, wellness, and healthy relationships that are sustainable.

Through their own experiences, Isbell and Serpa understand the value of quality, individualized treatment can offer those in recovery. Rooted in servant leadership, Isbell and Serpa will be heavily investing in the team at Cypress Lakes Lodge and the daily work they do for the residents. Isbell remarked that he has "Full confidence in their ability to offer the highest in network level of treatment to all residents at Cypress Lakes Lodge." The capabilities and dedication of the Cypress team are a large contributing factor in their investment in the future development of the treatment center. Both partners are firm believers in growing Cypress Lakes Lodge through staff development and by enhancing the quality of treatment while diversifying programs offered. Thomas and Roy also plan on acquiring like-minded residential treatment centers that would have interest in becoming partners.

"Roy brings out the best in everyone he interacts with. He promotes growth, development, and understanding for both myself and the whole team," Isbell remarked." If interested, please contact Roy M. Serpa at rserpa@sabinorecovery.com

