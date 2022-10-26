MASERATI AND BARBIE JOIN FORCES FOR AN UNPRECEDENTED COLLABORATION

The House of the Trident unveils a bespoke edition of its latest SUV – Grecale –

designed with global icon Barbie

MILAN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury icon Maserati is thrilled to unveil an audacious collaboration with Mattel, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie®, driven by the mutual desire to break boundaries and showcase the unique flair of both brands. Both immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality and signature style, Maserati and Barbie unleashed their creativity in a masterpiece of timeless design and bold character, inspired by the Barbiecore phenomenon.

Maserati x Barbie Grecale Trofeo SUV (PRNewswire)

The fruit of this unconventional collaboration is expressed through an ultra-limited edition Maserati Grecale, the Italian House's newest SUV, designed to turn everyday driving experiences into something outstanding, and selected by Barbie to match her multi-faceted lifestyle ranging from a business meeting to a glamourous event.

The Barbie Maserati Grecale, as an ultra-limited Fuoriserie edition, will only be available in two custom units globally: one unveiled last night as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts at the luxury retailer's holiday launch soirée in Los Angeles. For this U.S. exclusive, bespoke edition a part of the sales price will benefit the Barbie Dream Gap Project* – the Barbie brand's ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities and remove barriers for girls. Additional details regarding the second custom unit will be announced in 2023.

Barbie's Maserati Grecale is a work of art designed under the Trident's Fuoriserie customization program, which allows car lovers to express their passion and creativity in the creation of their ultimate Italian luxury car, according to their singular style and taste.

This bold Fuoriserie Maserati Grecale is a Trofeo version which pulsates pure adrenaline thanks to its powerful 530-hp V6 Nettuno engine. In full Barbie fashion, an expression of her iconic pink hue covers nearly every inch of the dreamy car with fine acid-yellow lines, inspired by the Trident's racing heritage.

The SUV's exteriors, adorned with the Barbie logo, are sealed with an iridescent topcoat that reveals an incredible rainbow effect on a beautiful sunny day. Its sleek black interior features full-leather seats, dashboards, carpets, and doors – accented with pink stitching – as well as branded headrests with the unique "B" badge.

* Through March 31, 2023, with the purchase of the Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV, Mattel will donate ten percent of the sales price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project page on GoFundMe.org. No portion of the sale is tax deductible. Fantasy Gift available for purchase to residents in the lower 48 U.S. states. Visit NeimanMarcus.com/FantasyGifts for more information.

Maserati x Barbie Grecale Trofeo SUV (PRNewswire)

Maserati North America Logo (PRNewswire)

