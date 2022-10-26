Air Medical Unit To Embed XRHealth's AR/VR Therapy into Pilot Screening Process As Solution to Evaluate and Monitor Neck Injuries

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, announces today that the Israeli AirForce selects XRHealth to evaluate pilots for potential neck injuries. The Air Medical Unit, one of the highest authorities dealing with airborne conditions, screens pilots before they enter the AirForce and regularly during their service, and has recently started to use the XRHealth AR/VR therapy medical device as a solution to evaluate and monitor neck injuries.

Neck pain is very common amongst pilots flying F-16 planes since they need to maneuver the plane very aggressively. Additionally, the position of the chair can leave a pilot prone to injury and pilots need to lean forward while flying which can place enormous strain on their neck. According to a report in Military Medicine , 85% of F/A 18 fighter pilots in Australia and the United States indicated that they suffered from neck pain while on active duty.

XRHealth's solution was awarded a patent in July 2021 to measure neck and shoulder protraction and retraction motion with AR/VR technology. XRHealth developed the method of measurement based on AR/VR technology, which previously had no other standard of measurement. XRHealth can measure a pilots neck agility and provide data to the clinician in real-time so that early detection is possible and the injury can be monitored to give an accurate picture of treatment progress.

The XRHealth company was developed because Chief Executive Officer Eran Orr was a fighter pilot in the AirForce and experienced a neck injury. His injury sparked an idea to create therapeutic solutions leveraging AR/VR technology that is both immersive, engaging, and provides high-level results with real-time data insights on patient progress.

"It is a personal triumph for me to use the XRHealth technology to evaluate fighter pilots for neck injuries that are so common in the profession, " says Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. "I founded the company after being one of those pilots and I am so pleased to be able to prevent those injuries or catch them early on for others in the same position."

About XRHealth:

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

