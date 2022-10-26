Industry Leaders Vicki Patten and Jim Garrity Join Ntirety Executive Team

VP Channel and COO / CISO Hires Bring over 50+ Years of Experience to Leading Security Provider

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ntirety, the most trusted comprehensive IT security provider, has named industry veterans Vicki Patten as VP Channel and Jim Garrity as COO / CISO. The two hires are yet another indication of the high-quality talent that Ntirety continues to recruit across all its business units, delivering unparalleled Managed Security Services (MSSP) to more than 1200 customers across the country, and growing its MSSP services 100% year over year.

"Jim and Vicki are highly respected veterans of our industry, and we're thrilled to have them join our team and our mission," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety. "Jim's expertise in security, and cryptography across industries will be a vital resource for our team and the enterprises we serve. And Vicki's leadership in and across the channel will bring even closer alignment with our valued partners and customers."

Prior to joining Ntirety, Patten served as Agent Channel Chief with Rackspace Technology, Vice President of Sales and Marketing with MultiTek Global, and Consulting Sales Manager for Oracle. With over 30 years in the technology industry, Patten has extensive experience helping companies solve problems in IT while helping partners grow their business.

"Ntirety's reputation in the industry is one of the best and I simply couldn't pass up an opportunity to work with this team," said Patten. "I'm thrilled to join a company whose channel commitment is so entrenched and work together to bring even better customer-first approaches to the market."

Garrity joins Ntirety with an extensive background as an IT executive. For more than 20 years, he developed storage, security and information architecture solutions in the banking, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and government sectors. He most recently served as the COO at Diamond Technologies and as the CEO of The Laundry Boss, a cloud solution for laundry owners and operators.

Garrity is a co-creator of the cybersecurity program at Wilmington University, which has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance/Cybersecurity by the National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Jim also serves as an Adjunct Professor, teaching cryptography and applied mathematics, networking security, operating system kernel management, cloud computing, and computer ethics.

"Ntirety is an industry leader in managed security, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this incredible leadership team," Garrity said. "We aim to deliver simple but deep perspective on security and compliance for our customers, and I look forward to working with each of them to create confidence and strength in their IT operations."

About Ntirety

Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 20 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com.

