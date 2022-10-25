Orbis Technologies Announces Acquisition of Writing Assistance, Inc

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc. (Orbis), a global leader in delivering content solutions and services for large enterprise and governmental organizations worldwide, announces the acquisition of Writing Assistance, Inc (WAI), a company based in Minnesota specializing in professional writing talent and staffing. The combined companies will retain the Orbis Technologies, Inc. name and maintain its headquarters in Annapolis, MD.

"With almost 30 years of experience, the acquisition of WAI strengthens our service offerings across various industries by adding over one hundred professional content developers to our service teams," stated Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies. "WAI represents our third acquisition in the last twenty-four months and our largest acquisition to date. The WAI acquisition expands our presence in the healthcare industry and puts Orbis is a strong position to continue our rapid growth into 2023 and beyond."

Minnesota-based WAI provides its clients with a wide variety of services, including technical and medical writing, Medicare and Medicaid proposal writing, copywriting, and courseware development. "Becoming a part of Orbis will allow us to bring new products and services to our clients, as well as leverage Orbis' global resources," said Scott Hartmann President and CEO of WAI. "Leveraging the Orbis RSuite CCMS platform allows us to not just create the content our clients require, but to also cost-effectively manage and publish that content."

The combined company supports clients in 40 countries, including Fortune 500 companies, the military, and other government organizations.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative content solutions and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 500 to the U.S. Federal Government. Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, with offices in Orlando (FL), Durham (NC), Milwaukee (WI), Chennai, India, Torquay, United Kingdom, and Sydney, Australia.

