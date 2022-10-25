Nabors Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2022 operating revenues of $694 million, an increase of approximately 10%, compared to operating revenues of $631 million in the second quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $14 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares to a loss of $83 million, or $9.41 per share, in the second quarter. The third quarter results included a non-cash gain of $34 million, or $3.74 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants, while the second quarter results included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $22 million, or $2.42 per share. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $191 million, a 21% increase compared to $158 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "We had an outstanding third quarter. All of our operating segments grew sequentially. Total adjusted EBITDA increased to pre-pandemic levels, and the U.S. Drilling segment once again delivered strong growth, largely driven by continued dayrate increases in the Lower 48 market. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our International segment. In Drilling Solutions, the annual EBITDA run rate exceeded $100 million, and gross margin set another all-time high.

"The Lower 48 remains robust. For some time, leading-edge daily revenue has been significantly higher than our quarterly average. This remains the case today. In the third quarter our average daily revenue increased by more than $3,600 sequentially, or 14%. Meanwhile, leading-edge daily revenue is nearly $10,000 higher than the third quarter's average.

"High utilization and strong demand in the Lower 48 for high-specification rigs reflect the constructive commodity price environment and our customers' strong appetite for technologies that deliver high-end drilling performance. We expect additional rig count growth from our largest customers through the end of 2022. The discussions underway for 2023 reinforce our confidence in our target to reach 100% utilization of our high-specification fleet in 2023.

"The growth outlook in our International segment has solidified. In Saudi Arabia, our customer has recently agreed to renew 24 rigs on four-year term contracts at current market rates.  As a result, over the past several quarters, 33 of the 43 rigs in the existing SANAD fleet have been extended on four-year term contracts. SANAD expects to redeploy an existing rig and add one more newbuild rig in the current quarter.  Early in 2023, the remaining three newbuilds from Saudi Aramco's initial award should start operations. In Latin America, over the next few quarters we expect to add several units across markets.

"Revenue in our Drilling Solutions segment accelerated in the third quarter, growing sequentially by 11%. This improvement was broad-based, as Nabors U.S. rigs, third-party U.S. rigs, and International all saw faster growth in the quarter.

"We are very encouraged by the progress we have made in our Energy Transition initiatives. On one of our rigs, we recently deployed our innovative energy storage solution using ultracapacitors, instead of lithium batteries. In addition, testing of our hydrogen injection module is now underway on another rig. Finally, we are in the process of installing another seven PowerTAP modules, which allows us to connect these rigs directly and quickly to the grid. We will have 15 units deployed by year end, and another 10 in 2023."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $114.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 92.1, increased by three rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $11,165, 28% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $85.9 million, a 4% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance in Saudi Arabia and Latin America led the growth. The International rig count averaged 74.6. Daily adjusted gross margin for the third quarter averaged $14,589, up slightly from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 13% to $25.6 million. This improvement reflects increasing activity both in the U.S. and international markets, with higher installations across all product and service categories. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue in Drilling Solutions was 52%.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% in the third quarter. Revenue increased by 12% sequentially, to $50 million, mainly due to higher capital equipment sales.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $35 million in the third quarter. This result was primarily driven by higher financial results across all segments, strong collections, and disciplined capital spending. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $96 million, including $14 million for the SANAD newbuilds.

In the third quarter, net debt was $2.16 billion, a $23 million reduction as compared to the second quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter drove the improvement in net debt.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Third quarter results were significantly better than we anticipated. Across the company, we continued to experience strong pricing momentum coupled with higher activity levels, more than offsetting cost pressure in certain markets. Favorable pricing and activity trends continue to improve across the globe. We expect fourth quarter results for all segments to increase materially over those of the third quarter.

"The pace of dayrate increases has been particularly brisk in the Lower 48, where we have recently started to sign contracts with revenue per day approaching $40,000. This benchmark does not include additional revenue for Drilling Solutions. Utilization for our high-specification rigs now stands at 86% and as utilization for the industry continues to increase, we expect to see higher dayrates through the end of this year and into 2023. Clearly, our decision to keep most of our fleet on short term contracts has paid off. We are now adding some term onto our portfolio of contracts. At these leading edge dayrates, we believe it makes sense to contract a portion of our Lower 48 fleet on longer term.

"We have undertaken significant multi-year investments to enhance the quality of our Lower 48 fleet, expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia, develop our automation and robotics capabilities, grow our NDS offering, and launch our clean energy strategy. Even with these investments, we have achieved significant reductions in our net debt. We now expect to close the year with net debt just above $2 billion, which translates into Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of about 3x. We have accomplished this in a challenging environment. Reducing leverage remains one of our main strategic goals. Given the current environment and assuming favorable commodity prices persist, we are forecasting approximately $400 million in net debt reduction during 2023."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following quarterly metrics:

U.S. Drilling

  • An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of four to five rigs vs. the third quarter average
  • Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $13,400 - $13,600
  • A $5 million decrease in EBITDA for Alaska and U.S. Offshore combined, mainly as our largest offshore rig goes down for maintenance

International

  • Rig count up approximately one rig vs. the third quarter average
  • Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $14,900

Drilling Solutions

  • Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 15% over the third quarter level

Rig Technologies

  • Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $2 million over the third quarter level

Capital Expenditures

  • Capital expenditures of $100 to $120 million, of which approximately $60 million supports SANAD newbuilds
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2022 of $380 to $400 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

  • Free cash flow for the full year 2022 above $100 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "We are proud of our third quarter results. As we look ahead, the commodity price environment remains positive, globally, for both oil and gas. Several of our strategic initiatives – building the drilling performance software portfolio, targeting the third-party rig market, and modularizing our technology – are gaining momentum. These set us in a unique position to capitalize on the favorable market. With that, we anticipate even stronger results in the fourth quarter."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures.  The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.

Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)


(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,



(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021
















Revenues and other income:













Operating revenues 


$           694,136


$           524,165


$           630,943


$        1,893,618


$        1,474,009



Investment income (loss)


4,813


200


822


5,798


1,401



Total revenues and other income


698,949


524,365


631,765


1,899,416


1,475,410
















Costs and other deductions:













Direct costs


432,311


336,538


403,797


1,208,820


939,658



General and administrative expenses


57,594


52,897


58,167


169,400


159,137



Research and engineering


13,409


9,498


10,941


36,028


24,930



Depreciation and amortization


169,857


173,375


162,015


496,231


525,426



Interest expense


43,841


42,217


42,899


133,650


126,906



Other, net


(25,954)


22,758


14,528


68,975


96,559



Total costs and other deductions


691,058


637,283


692,347


2,113,104


1,872,616
















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


7,891


(112,918)


(60,582)


(213,688)


(397,206)



Income tax expense (benefit)


12,352


2,784


9,353


35,376


37,228
















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


(4,461)


(115,702)


(69,935)


(249,064)


(434,434)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


(20)


-


-


7
















Net income (loss)


(4,461)


(115,722)


(69,935)


(249,064)


(434,427)



Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


(9,322)


(6,778)


(12,982)


(32,132)


(21,168)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors


(13,783)


(122,500)


(82,917)


(281,196)


(455,595)



Less: Preferred stock dividend


-


-


-


-


(3,653)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$            (13,783)


$         (122,500)


$            (82,917)


$         (281,196)


$         (459,248)
















Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:













Net income (loss) from continuing operations


$            (13,783)


$         (122,480)


$            (82,917)


$         (281,196)


$         (459,255)



Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


-


(20)


-


-


7



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$            (13,783)


$         (122,500)


$            (82,917)


$         (281,196)


$         (459,248)
















Earnings (losses) per share:













Basic from continuing operations


$                (1.80)


$              (15.79)


$                (9.41)


$              (32.72)


$              (62.26)



Basic from discontinued operations


-


-


-


-


-



Total Basic


$                (1.80)


$              (15.79)


$                (9.41)


$              (32.72)


$              (62.26)
















Diluted from continuing operations


$                (1.80)


$              (15.79)


$                (9.41)


$              (32.72)


$              (62.26)



Diluted from discontinued operations


-


-


-


-


-



Total Diluted


$                (1.80)


$              (15.79)


$                (9.41)


$              (32.72)


$              (62.26)





























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













   Basic 


9,099


7,907


9,081


8,830


7,490



   Diluted 


9,099


7,907


9,081


8,830


7,490





























Adjusted EBITDA


$           190,822


$           125,232


$           158,038


$           479,370


$           350,284
















Adjusted operating income (loss)


$             20,965


$            (48,143)


$              (3,977)


$            (16,861)


$         (175,142)



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




















September 30,


June 30,


December 31,


(In thousands)


2022


2022


2021




(Unaudited)




ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and short-term investments


$            425,070


$            417,978


$            991,488


Accounts receivable, net


302,963


278,112


287,572


Other current assets


237,873


227,290


222,749


     Total current assets


965,906


923,380


1,501,809


Property, plant and equipment, net


3,100,293


3,186,849


3,348,498


Other long-term assets


702,356


690,754


675,057


     Total assets


$         4,768,555


$         4,800,983


$         5,525,364










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Current portion of debt


$                         -


$                         -


$                         -


Other current liabilities


559,166


524,058


525,228


     Total current liabilities


559,166


524,058


525,228


Long-term debt


2,585,517


2,601,510


3,262,795


Other long-term liabilities


344,702


394,210


343,120


     Total liabilities


3,489,385


3,519,778


4,131,143










Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary


683,005


680,403


675,283










Equity:








Shareholders' equity


439,241


453,200


590,656


Noncontrolling interest


156,924


147,602


128,282


     Total equity


596,165


600,802


718,938


     Total liabilities and equity


$         4,768,555


$         4,800,983


$         5,525,364

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT REPORTING


(Unaudited)














The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


(In thousands, except rig activity)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021















Operating revenues:













U.S. Drilling


$           297,178


$           173,441


$           253,008


$           767,769


$           477,346



Canada Drilling


-


6,034


-


-


39,336



International Drilling


306,355


270,008


296,320


881,705


772,128



Drilling Solutions


61,981


45,880


55,879


172,042


120,697



Rig Technologies (1)


50,496


42,053


45,094


132,326


102,353



Other reconciling items (2)


(21,874)


(13,251)


(19,358)


(60,224)


(37,851)



Total operating revenues


$           694,136


$           524,165


$           630,943


$        1,893,618


$        1,474,009















Adjusted EBITDA: (3)













U.S. Drilling


$           114,486


$             62,132


$             87,371


$           276,122


$           180,702



Canada Drilling


(9)


1,607


(15)


(43)


14,274



International Drilling


85,922


76,211


82,446


239,616


210,144



Drilling Solutions


25,612


15,620


22,751


68,363


39,874



Rig Technologies (1)


4,818


3,005


3,364


7,138


4,507



Other reconciling items (4)


(40,007)


(33,343)


(37,879)


(111,826)


(99,216)



Total adjusted EBITDA


$           190,822


$           125,232


$           158,038


$           479,370


$           350,284















Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)













U.S. Drilling


$             37,776


$            (19,700)


$               8,288


$             40,213


$            (63,905)



Canada Drilling


(9)


1,371


(15)


(43)


2,670



International Drilling


(907)


(7,297)


4,605


(2,629)


(34,368)



Drilling Solutions


20,099


8,607


18,260


53,068


19,841



Rig Technologies (1)


3,412


1,926


2,127


2,788


(1,335)



Other reconciling items (4)


(39,406)


(33,050)


(37,242)


(110,258)


(98,045)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)


$             20,965


$            (48,143)


$              (3,977)


$            (16,861)


$         (175,142)















Rig activity:












Average Rigs Working: (7)













     Lower 48


92.1


67.6


89.3


88.3


62.5



     Other US


7.7


5.0


7.1


7.2


5.0



U.S. Drilling


99.8


72.6


96.4


95.5


67.5



Canada Drilling


-


4.1


-


-


8.6



International Drilling


74.6


67.0


74.3


73.6


66.7



Total average rigs working


174.4


143.7


170.7


169.1


142.8















Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)













     Lower 48


$             29,190


$             21,312


$             25,566


$             26,050


$             21,314



     Other US


70,661


88,175


70,181


70,953


83,177



U.S. Drilling (10)


32,380


25,940


28,852


29,449


25,908



Canada Drilling


-


16,056


-


-


16,693



International Drilling


44,658


43,789


43,808


43,859


42,410















Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)













     Lower 48


$             11,165


$               7,025


$               8,706


$               9,255


$               7,450



     Other US


38,034


53,947


36,300


37,215


52,251



U.S. Drilling (10)


13,232


10,272


10,738


11,371


10,777



Canada Drilling


-


5,654


-


-


6,758



International Drilling


14,589


14,375


14,331


14,033


13,582


(1)

Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.










(2)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.










(3)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".










(4)

Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.










(5)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".










(6)

Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period.  These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.










(7)

Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period.  For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter.  On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.  Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.










(8)

Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.   










(9)

Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.   










(10)

The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.


NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT







(Unaudited)


















(In thousands)


















Three Months Ended September 30, 2022




U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total


















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$   37,776


$         (9)


$          (907)


$  20,099


$            3,412


$        (39,406)


$    20,965


Depreciation and amortization 


76,710


-


86,829


5,513


1,406


(601)


169,857


Adjusted EBITDA


$ 114,486


$         (9)


$      85,922


$  25,612


$            4,818


$        (40,007)


$  190,822




































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021




U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total


















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (19,700)


$   1,371


$       (7,297)


$    8,607


$            1,926


$        (33,050)


$   (48,143)


Depreciation and amortization 


81,832


236


83,508


7,013


1,079


(293)


173,375


Adjusted EBITDA


$   62,132


$   1,607


$      76,211


$  15,620


$            3,005


$        (33,343)


$  125,232




































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022




U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total


















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$     8,288


$       (15)


$        4,605


$  18,260


$            2,127


$        (37,242)


$     (3,977)


Depreciation and amortization 


79,083


-


77,841


4,491


1,237


(637)


162,015


Adjusted EBITDA


$   87,371


$       (15)


$      82,446


$  22,751


$            3,364


$        (37,879)


$  158,038




































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022




U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total


















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$   40,213


$       (43)


$       (2,629)


$  53,068


$            2,788


$     (110,258)


$   (16,861)


Depreciation and amortization 


235,909


-


242,245


15,295


4,350


(1,568)


496,231


Adjusted EBITDA


$ 276,122


$       (43)


$    239,616


$  68,363


$            7,138


$     (111,826)


$  479,370




































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021




U.S.
Drilling


Canada
Drilling


International
Drilling


Drilling
Solutions


Rig
Technologies


Other
reconciling
items


Total


















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (63,905)


$   2,670


$     (34,368)


$  19,841


$          (1,335)


$        (98,045)


$(175,142)


Depreciation and amortization 


244,607


11,604


244,512


20,033


5,842


(1,171)


525,426


Adjusted EBITDA


$ 180,702


$14,274


$    210,144


$  39,874


$            4,507


$        (99,216)


$  350,284

















Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)




















































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021













Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$             25,551


$            (30,783)


$                 (937)


$             10,018


$            (93,526)


Plus: General and administrative costs


4,798


4,606


4,740


13,983


13,281


Plus: Research and engineering


1,652


1,296


1,611


4,902


2,671


GAAP Gross Margin


32,001


(24,881)


5,414


28,903


(77,574)


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


62,583


68,603


65,312


194,139


204,644


Adjusted gross margin


$             94,584


$             43,722


$             70,726


$           223,042


$           127,070













Other - U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$             12,225


$             11,083


$               9,225


$             30,195


$             29,621


Plus: General and administrative costs


343


531


307


1,034


1,608


Plus: Research and engineering


157


120


139


428


303


GAAP Gross Margin


12,725


11,734


9,671


31,657


31,532


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


14,127


13,229


13,771


41,770


39,962


Adjusted gross margin


$             26,852


$             24,963


$             23,442


$             73,427


$             71,494













U.S. Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$             37,776


$            (19,700)


$               8,288


$             40,213


$            (63,905)


Plus: General and administrative costs


5,141


5,137


5,047


15,017


14,889


Plus: Research and engineering


1,809


1,416


1,750


5,330


2,974


GAAP Gross Margin


44,726


(13,147)


15,085


60,560


(46,042)


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


76,710


81,832


79,083


235,909


244,606


Adjusted gross margin


$           121,436


$             68,685


$             94,168


$           296,469


$           198,564













Canada Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$                     (9)


$               1,371


$                   (15)


$                   (43)


$               2,670


Plus: General and administrative costs


9


488


15


41


1,536


Plus: Research and engineering


-


30


-


-


115


GAAP Gross Margin


-


1,889


-


(2)


4,321


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


-


236


-


3


11,605


Adjusted gross margin


$                        -


$               2,125


$                        -


$                       1


$             15,926













International Drilling












Adjusted operating income (loss)


$                 (907)


$              (7,297)


$               4,605


$              (2,629)


$            (34,368)


Plus: General and administrative costs


12,599


10,908


13,056


38,137


32,935


Plus: Research and engineering


1,558


1,520


1,433


4,360


4,202


GAAP Gross Margin


13,250


5,131


19,094


39,868


2,769


Plus: Depreciation and amortization


86,830


83,509


77,842


242,247


244,514


Adjusted gross margin


$           100,080


$             88,640


$             96,936


$           282,115


$           247,283
















Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.


NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)


(Unaudited)






























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,



(In thousands)


2022


2021


2022


2022


2021
















Net income (loss)


$              (4,461)


$         (115,722)


$            (69,935)


$         (249,064)


$         (434,427)



(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


-


20


-


-


(7)



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


(4,461)


(115,702)


(69,935)


(249,064)


(434,434)



Income tax expense (benefit)


12,352


2,784


9,353


35,376


37,228



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes


7,891


(112,918)


(60,582)


(213,688)


(397,206)



Investment (income) loss


(4,813)


(200)


(822)


(5,798)


(1,401)



Interest expense


43,841


42,217


42,899


133,650


126,906



Other, net


(25,954)


22,758


14,528


68,975


96,559



Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)


20,965


(48,143)


(3,977)


(16,861)


(175,142)



Depreciation and amortization 


169,857


173,375


162,015


496,231


525,426



Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$           190,822


$           125,232


$           158,038


$           479,370


$           350,284
















(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense,  and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  


(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.  Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.  Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.  

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT















September 30,


June 30,


December 31,



(In thousands)


2022


2022


2021





(Unaudited)












Long-term debt


$         2,585,517


$         2,601,510


$         3,262,795



Less: Cash and short-term investments


425,070


417,978


991,488



     Net Debt


$         2,160,447


$         2,183,532


$         2,271,307












NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


(In thousands)


2022


2022


2022










Net cash provided by operating activities


138,950


$            120,796


$              301,100


Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets


(103,591)


(63,872)


(248,050)










Adjusted free cash flow


$              35,359


$              56,924


$                53,050












Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.  Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.  Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.  Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

