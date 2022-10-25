Industrial Automation & Cybersecurity For America Foundation sponsors registered apprenticeship program for cybersecurity support technicians

Veteran-owned small business partners with American Institutes for Research and CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to create career opportunities, address employers' tech staffing needs

DE KALB, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Automation & Cybersecurity For America Foundation (IACFAF), an innovator in training programs for transitioning service members and other underserved populations, has added cybersecurity support technicians to its career preparation offerings.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. (PRNewswire)

IACFAF has joined CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech as a multi-employer sponsor serving employers and apprentices. They are actively recruiting employers in need of cybersecurity talent and individuals interested in joining the cyber workforce to participate.

"Apprenticeship can be transformational for veterans and young people. We've seen how earn-and-learn opportunities can transform lives, and change how businesses hire early-career talent," said John Tucker, IACFAF president.

"Our partnership with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech further strengthens the quality of the training and will support businesses in Illinois with their hiring needs by supplying them with the skilled and qualified talent they are struggling to find," Tucker added.

Employer demand for cybersecurity professionals is strong and growing, according to CyberSeek™, the cybersecurity workforce analytics platform. For the 12-month period ending in September 2022, employers across the country listed 769,736 openings for cybersecurity positions or jobs requiring cybersecurity skills. In Illinois, cybersecurity job postings totaled 26,900. Jobs are available at all career levels – entry, mid and advanced – and a range of roles.

"This critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals should signal to employers that they need to become more creative with their talent acquisition practices and more expansive in the candidates they consider," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president, workforce relations, CompTIA. "Apprenticeship training is a prime example of how companies can build a robust tech talent pipeline to meet their immediate and long-term staffing needs.

Training for cybersecurity support technicians delivered by IACFAF follows National Guideline Standards for the job role developed by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). Apprentices receive on-the-job experience and classroom instruction in the foundations of technology, including how to detect cyber threats and implement changes to protect an organization.

The USDOL selected the American Institutes for Research, a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeships in tech occupations.

About IACFAF

Industrial Automation & Cybersecurity For America Foundation (IACFAF) is a veteran owned small business that was established in 2019. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide job skills training in Cybersecurity and Industrial Automation to professionals, active military personnel, veterans, the underemployed, and underserved which will contribute to developing a workforce having the necessary skills required to fill all of the critical jobs in these areas. In addition, the Foundation provides consulting services in cybersecurity, industrial automation, architectures, infrastructures, networks, and IT training. More information is available at https://iacfaf.org/us/.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

