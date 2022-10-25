HOLOGENIX, CREATORS OF CELLIANT®, AND UNIFI®, MAKERS OF REPREVE®, ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

» Two Innovators Team Up to Introduce CELLIANT® with REPREVE®,

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Materials science leader Hologenix, creators of CELLIANT®, and global textile solutions provider UNIFI®, makers of REPREVE®, have announced their partnership to introduce CELLIANT® with REPREVE®. CELLIANT with REPREVE has the infrared properties of science-backed CELLIANT infrared technology and the sustainable footprint of REPREVE, the world's number one brand of recycled fiber.

CELLIANT is a blend of IR-generating bioceramic minerals, which, when embedded into textiles, allows them to convert body heat into infrared energy, returning it to the body and temporarily increasing local circulation and cellular oxygenation. This aids significantly in muscle recovery, increases endurance, and improves overall performance in healthy individuals, among other benefits.

REPREVE recycled performance fiber consists of high-quality fibers made from 100% recycled materials, including post-consumer plastic bottles and pre-consumer waste. It is also certified and traceable with U TRUST® verification and FiberPrint™ technology, to back up customers' recycled claims. Compared to virgin fiber, REPREVE helps to offset the use of petroleum, emitting fewer greenhouse gasses and conserving water and energy in the process.

Both CELLIANT and REPREVE are key ingredients in world-class brands across many sectors, from apparel and sportswear to upholstery fabric and more, so the partnership opens an array of possible applications. No doubt for brands that are already utilizing both CELLIANT and REPREVE independently, the CELLIANT with REPREVE union is a welcome innovation.

CELLIANT with REPREVE's official preferred North America knitting partner is Beverly Knits, one of the largest circular knitters in the US, developing fabric for all markets including intimate apparel, activewear, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical. Beverly Knits also operates Creative Dyeing & Finishing, LLC. The three-way partnership allows for the production of finished goods to take place within a 300-mile radius, from CELLIANT mineral processing to final product.

"We are honored to partner with sustainability leader Unifi and its REPREVE fiber," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "CELLIANT with REPREVE marries self-care and sustainability for a new generation of products."

Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI, continued, "We're excited that the infrared component of CELLIANT with REPREVE provides enhanced health and wellness benefits and that we are expanding the use of sustainable fiber options that positively impact our planet, both now and in the future."

"It is a core part of our ethos to provide Made in USA products that support American manufacturing," added Ron Sytz, Chief Executive Officer of Beverly Knits. "To further this aim while simultaneously creating products that are both better for the consumer and better for the earth is something we can all be proud of."

About Hologenix and CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship innovation, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies.

CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.

About Unifi, Inc.

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, the global leader in recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 34 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. As an industry leader, Unifi owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and major textile regions globally, and operates with a foundational commitment to ethical and sustainable practices that are consistent throughout its supply chain. Unifi's ESG-compliant model is ingrained in the company's long-term business strategy. For more information on Unifi and its dedication to its ESG focused innovation and initiatives, visit www.unifi.com.

About REPREVE®

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in recycled performance fibers. Leveraging its proprietary regeneration technology, REPREVE® has transformed more than 34 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber that is trusted by leading brands to power sustainable consumer goods worldwide. REPREVE® offers advanced fiber technology that delivers enhanced comfort, greater performance, superior durability, thermal regulation, and more. As the only eco-performance fiber with U TRUST® verification to certify transparency and traceability, REPREVE® empowers brands and consumers to champion sustainability. As a catalyst for change, REPREVE® is committed to leading the global shift towards a more sustainable future by innovating today. For more information about REPREVE®, visit www.repreve.com.

About Beverly Knits

Beverly Knits is one of the largest circular knitters in the United States. The company has created industry-leading solutions for some of the world's greatest brands of athletic wear, intimate apparel, bedding, automotive fabrics, and industrial fabrics. The ability to innovate and respond quickly to changing demands has been a hallmark of Beverly Knits since its founding in 1980.

Beverly Knits currently operates over 300 circular knitting machines, which produce over 30 million square yards of fabric annually. The company's manufacturing and warehousing facilities cover over 450,000 square feet in five buildings located in Gastonia, North Carolina, 55,000 square feet in Albemarle, NC, and 50,000 square feet in Hemingway, SC. To learn more, visit beverlyknits.com.

