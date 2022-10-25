Belk Adds MaryAnne Morin as New President and Chief Merchandising Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is strengthening the company's senior leadership team with the addition of MaryAnne Morin as President and Chief Merchandising Officer. Morin, who joins the organization October 26th, will lead the company's merchandising, planning, and private brands teams.

Morin brings an experienced background in strategy and innovation from her retail career which spans more than three decades. She previously served as president at both Stein Mart and Republic Clothing Group, EVP at Hudson Bay Company, and also worked for Lord & Taylor, Macy's, and Echo Design Group.

"We're thrilled to welcome MaryAnne to Belk," said Don Hendricks, Belk CEO. "We are always striving to provide our customers with the best shopping experiences, which include offering quality products they want at prices they can afford. MaryAnne's wealth of knowledge will help us make that experience even better, whether customers are shopping in our stores, on Belk.com or our mobile app."

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

