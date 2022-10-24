Pretium, Progress Residential Provide Single-Family Rental Housing for Forest Cove Families in Partnership with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Pretium's Senior Managing Director Jocelyn Moore Delivers Prepared Remarks Alongside Mayor Dickens

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good morning. Thank you, Mayor Dickens, for your leadership on affordable housing, including Forest Cove, and for this opportunity to reflect on the power of community. I bring you greetings on behalf of Pretium's Founder and CEO, Don Mullen, who wanted to be here in person, but is traveling internationally today.

(PRNewsfoto/Pretium) (PRNewswire)

Pretium is deeply honored to be among the private sector partners joining this collaborative community effort to relocate Forest Cove families to quality, safe, stable, and affordable housing.

One of Pretium's core values is using the power of private capital for public good. When we learned of the City's challenges finding housing for Forest Cove families requiring larger 3- and 4-bedroom homes, we immediately brought the resources of Pretium to bear to offer single-family rentals for these families.

Working closely with our single-family rental management company Progress Residential — as well as the Community Foundation, Open Doors, and APD Urban Planning and Management — we have been able to meet the specialized needs of individual families, including access to public transportation and close proximity to schools.

One example is the dedicated work done to fulfill the request of a mother asking for a one-story, accessible home for her child with disabilities. Another example is a resident overcome with emotion because her new home is located closer to her family, allowing her to be surrounded with a strong support system for this next chapter.

Congratulations again on this historic milestone, Mayor Dickens. Pretium and Progress look forward to building upon this unique public-private partnership to promote even greater housing affordability in metro Atlanta and beyond.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com and for additional information.

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a market leader in intelligent single-family rental management services, with people, technology, scale, and data-driven solutions that streamline operations, optimize asset performance, and provide an exceptional renting and living experience for our residents. Progress Residential's approximately 2,800 employees currently manage more than 85,000 homes across 30 markets. Progress Residential also offers third-party property management service for investors with mid-to-large single-family rental home portfolios and Built for Rent communities through its Progress Residential Management Services. For more information, please visit www.rentprogress.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Crowder

APCO Worldwide

919-801-3405

ccrowder@apcoworldwide.com

Media-SFR@pretium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretium