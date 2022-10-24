nVoq and CareXM partner to bring an innovative leap forward to overcoming the documentation burden

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated, the in-home healthcare industry's leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions, has partnered with CareXM, a provider of virtual care and patient engagement solutions for post-acute and non-acute healthcare providers. nVoq will help fill a critical technology need for CareXM's clients – allowing caregivers to tell every patient's story effectively and efficiently – enhancing the patient and clinician experience and improving the quality of the patient note, all the while reducing clinicians' overall documentation time.

nVoq provides HIPAA compliant, medically relevant, cloud-based speech recognition that improves documentation workflow for home health, hospice, and palliative care providers. nVoq's speech recognition solutions convert speech to text in seconds, simplifying clinician documentation. Its solutions work seamlessly with EHRs, CRMs, or other business applications, enhancing and protecting existing application investments.

CareXM's triage technology solutions are tackling the problems of labor shortage and nurse burnout head-on. CareXM offers a HIPAA-compliant mobile customer experience management (CXM) tool designed to increase efficiency for providers and provide fast, reliable care for patients. The combination of CareXM and nVoq provides even greater efficiencies by leveraging the services and solutions of both for the benefit of their joint clients.

"CareXM's clients are focused on executing to the Quadruple Aim initiative – Better Patient Outcomes, Elevated Clinician Experience, Elevated Patient Experience, and Reduced Healthcare Costs – and when we evaluated nVoq's unique approach to speech recognition for in-home healthcare, we knew it was the right partner to help tackle these challenges," said Si Luo, Chief Executive Officer for CareXM, "Clinicians need innovative approaches to reduce or eliminate off-hours documentation and restore work-life balance while increasing the quality of documentation which, in turn, leads to better patient care and reimbursement, "added Luo.

In-home healthcare is filled with challenges and quite often the burden of documentation is at the center of so many of them. "We are excited to partner with CareXM and realize the synergies that can benefit our joint customers moving forward, "said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq. "We know that improving the documentation process delivers downstream benefits to clinicians, patients, and agencies," added Gillotti.

CareXM's patient engagement platform is transforming triage in home health and hospice organizations all over the United States. CareXM's triage technology backed by clinical and non-clinical specialists enables clients to improve capacity and patient outcomes while reducing nurse burnout and costs. Learn more at www.carexm.com.

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expediate high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, visit https://nvoq.com/

