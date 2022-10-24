MoakCasey Expands Programming for 37th Annual Texas Assessment Conference

Commissioner Mike Morath, Dr. Margaret Spellings & Dr. Adolph Brown III to keynote premier education event

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed public school consulting firm MoakCasey is preparing for the 2022 Texas Assessment Conference (TAC). This year's event includes keynotes from Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, former U.S. Secretary of Education and CEO of Texas 2036 Dr. Margaret Spellings, critically acclaimed clinical psychologist Dr. Adolph Brown III, and panel of Texas superintendents and legislators.

"We are thrilled to have a hand in planning the Texas Assessment Conference this year. As experts in school finance and accountability, we know how important this conference is for education organizations, school district leaders and college and university staff," said Dr. Buck Gilcrease, MoakCasey CEO. "This year's more comprehensive program will make the 37th Texas Assessment Conference the best one yet, and we're grateful to our organizing partners for their help in creating a more interactive, collaborative agenda."

Following this year's theme - "Uniting Powerful Teams to Drive Student Performance," MoakCasey, the Texas Assessment Association (TAA), Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals (TSNAP), Texas Association of Collegiate Testing Personnel (TACTP) and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) have designed an interactive experience for attendees to gain a comprehensive understanding of assessment and accountability practices. Sessions featuring best practices, collaboration across teams, assessment & accountability, and college & career readiness will come together supporting this year's conference theme.

TAC remains the only statewide conference dedicated to providing the latest assessment, testing and accountability information in elementary, secondary and post-secondary education. In addition to assessment related sessions, TAC attendees will receive updates on assessment guidelines from state agencies and policymakers.

The conference will be held at Kalahari Resort and Conference Center in Round Rock on November 7-9. Participants can register on the TAC website: https://txassessmentcon.org/.



Onsite registration will also be available during the conference.

ABOUT MOAKCASEY

MoakCasey serves as an independent source of high-quality, data-driven public education information that is instrumental to school district leaders and policymakers. In its 25th year, the firm provides up-to-the-minute research and analyses of issues impacting public school finance, accountability and assessment, economic development and other areas of education to help clients smoothly navigate the intricacies of the Texas Legislature. For more information about the firm visit www.moakcasey.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kendall

The Mach 1 Group

480-518-5075

jkendall@themach1group.com

View original content:

SOURCE Moak Casey