Marco Island Beaches, Restaurants, Hotels Spared by Hurricane Ian, Welcoming First Responders and Visitors

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While other parts of South Florida bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the beaches, restaurants, retail and hotels on Marco Island sustained minimal damage. Currently, many first responders are being housed at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, but as they transition home, the popular resort destination is open for business and ready to welcome guests back immediately.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), which serves as a key gateway to Marco Island and the region, and other south Florida airports are fully operational and have resumed regular flight schedules.

"The Hilton Marco Island and its property were fortunate not to incur any significant damage during Hurricane Ian, and for the past few weeks has been proud to provide shelter, meals, and other services needed by the many wonderful first responders assisting with the recovery of the affected communities," said James Garcia, General Manager, Hilton Marco Island Resort & Spa. "We thank these men and women for their tireless efforts."

"People might assume this is not a good time to travel to Marco Island, but the exact opposite is true. The return of visitors not only supports our local and regional economy, but also generates jobs and reassures the people who work on Marco Island and in the surrounding region that they are not alone, and that they are supported," added Garcia.

The award winning, 310-room Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa in Southwest Florida is close to Naples and 55 minutes away from Fort Myers International Airport. The Hilton Marco Island features amenity-rich guestrooms including furnished balconies that enjoy unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico.

Visitors looking to relax and unwind can enjoy the luxury beachfront resort along with Marco Island Water Sport, the Marco Island Beach, and local restaurants.

