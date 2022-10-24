DESPITE INCREASING ACCESS, WOMEN STILL CRAVE MORE CANNABIS EDUCATION, ACCORDING TO NATIONAL SURVEY

More than 6 out of 10 women say they're cannabis curious and are more likely to consider using cannabis if it's doctor-recommended

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more states legalize cannabis, it's no surprise that 62 percent of women in the U.S. say they're cannabis curious, according to a new survey from Blissiva , makers of a line of doctor-formulated cannabis-infused products designed for women. The survey, which was conducted in October 2022 among more than 1,000 American women, reveals that while women are interested in learning about the health benefits of using cannabis, they are more open to using cannabis if it's recommended by a doctor.

"I have high hopes that more people will learn about the endocannabinoid system," said Dr. Leslie Apgar .

Canna-Curiosity

The upcoming midterm elections signal an increased interest in cannabis among Americans with five states – Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas and Maryland – voting on recreational use in November. While the survey shows women are overwhelmingly canna-curious, they perhaps aren't aware of how cannabis can specifically target common health issues, such as menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms, and more education is needed.

More than 6 out of 10 (62%) of women say they're cannabis curious, with millennial women (74%) being the most often to express curiosity compared to other generational cohorts. Although the majority of adult women of every age expressed as well (Gen Z women: 61%; Gen X: 62%; baby boomers: 52%).

More than half of women (52%) are interested in cannabis as a solution to anxiety and mental health issues.

Just over half (55%) of women are interested in using cannabis to provide relief from aches and pains.

Half of women (50%) are interested in using cannabis to relax.

More than 1 in 3 Gen X women (33%) are interested in cannabis as a solution for perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

"Around menopause women start to complain about weight gain, increased anxiety, and trouble sleeping, but what many women don't realize is cannabis can be very effective at treating these and other menopause symptoms," said Dr. Leslie Apgar, OB-GYN and cofounder of Blissiva. "Cannabis is calorie-free, can reduce anxiety and help you achieve more restful sleep, which is associated with cellular repair, immune function, growth and recovery."

Grass or A Glass?

As an OB-GYN with more than 20 years of experience treating women, Dr. Apgar says that cannabis consumption has fewer negative side effects when compared to drinking a glass of wine or another type of alcohol.

Almost half (47%) of women say when they want to unwind, they are open to cannabis instead of a glass of wine or another alcoholic beverage.

Younger generations are even more open to choosing cannabis. In fact, around three in five Gen Z women (59%) and millennial women (61%) reported they were open to cannabis instead of a glass of wine or alcoholic beverage when they want to unwind.

"Cannabis is a good alternative or balanced compliment to alcohol, as it doesn't have any calories or sugar and is very helpful at treating anxiety. It can help you relax and recover without the hangover," said Dr. Apgar.

Prescriptive Acceptance

As more states legalize cannabis, the social acceptance will likely increase, and the stigma will fade. Until then, the survey results show that while women are cannabis curious, they're still hesitant and need guidance when it comes to usage.

More than 3 in 5 (63%) women say they would be more open to using cannabis if a doctor recommends it.

Three in five (60%) women say they are comfortable talking to their doctor about cannabis.

Dr. Apgar empowers women to speak to a medical professional about alternative treatments when traditional methods aren't helping. However, she warns that not all medical professionals have extensive knowledge of cannabis. "Don't be discouraged if you need to talk to more than one doctor to get the support you need."

High Hopes

Dr. Apgar calls cannabis "a game-changer" for people who've struggled to find the right treatment for their health issues. She has found that cannabis can play a valuable role in supporting individuals with anything from minor aches and pains to serious issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or opioid addictions.

"I've found that every cannabis user – regardless of any 'recreational' or 'medical' label, is using it to heal something," said Dr. Leslie Apgar. "I have high hopes that more people will learn about the endocannabinoid system, which is our most primitive nervous system, and discover how cannabis can support them on their health and wellness journeys."

Survey Methodology

Blissiva/Greenhouse Wellness commissioned Atomik Research to conduct a national online survey of 1,012 women across the United States.

The margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork for the online survey took place between October 3 and October 6 of 2022. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.

About Blissiva

Blissiva, founded by Gina Dubbé and Dr. Leslie Apgar, is a women-owned company specializing in producing and distributing cannabis products specifically formulated for the female body. Blissiva's line of cannabis-infused products includes the Balance Pen, which helps women combatting anxiety find relief, and the Soothe Pen, which provides liberation from chronic pain without side effects like grogginess. The company's tagline "Gyno-Created, Goddess-Approved", is a nod to the company's founders and the medical viability of the product. For more information, visit www.blissiva.com.

