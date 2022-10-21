ebankIT Expands Digital Banking Platform with Integration of MX Financial Wellness Solutions

MX Insights and Personal Financial Management tools deliver actionable insights and support for ebankIT clients and their customers

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, and ebankIT announced today a strategic partnership to integrate MX's Insights and Personal Financial Management (PFM) tools into its omnichannel digital banking platform. With this addition, financial institutions can deliver their customers a combination of predictive financial guidance and financial wellness capabilities seamlessly through the ebankIT platform.

"At ebankIT, we understand that the future of digital banking relies on true omnichannel capabilities and increasingly engaging user experiences," said João Lima Pinto, Board Member accountable for partnerships at ebankIT. "By bringing together MX, ebankIT, and our ecosystem of banks and credit unions, we are creating an innovation hub focused on emerging topics that we deeply care about: personal financial management, account aggregation, data enrichment, and much more. We have no doubts that this partnership will push the boundaries of innovation, by offering new solutions to our customers worldwide. Moreover, partnering with MX will strategically support the company's endeavors to expand its footprint on the U.S. market."

With the integration of MXinsights , ebankIT's bank and credit union clients will now be able to provide consumers with personalized insights and actionable recommendations in real-time based on their specific financial behaviors. Consumers will also be able to easily connect all their financial accounts in one location for a complete picture of their finances, as well as track spending and manage their budgets more easily.

"Today's hyperconnected consumers expect exceptional digital banking experiences that are highly personalized to their individual financial goals," said Raymond den Hond, Executive Vice President of Channel Partnerships, MX. "Integrating MX Insights and PFM into ebankIT's world-class digital banking platform will empower banks and credit unions to deliver on these expectations with intelligent automation and ease, resulting in higher engagement and retention."

About ebankIT

ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experiences for their customers. By adopting the ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform, financial institutions are powered to offer an increasingly innovative user experience across every modern digital channel, from mobile to web banking, from wearable gadgets to the metaverse and beyond. With extensive customization capabilities and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach. Today, the ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform is licensed to institutions in 11 countries, serving millions of customers and members. To learn more, visit www.ebankit.com

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com .

