Sinai Medical Group Selects Conifer Health Solutions to Support Revenue Cycle Operations

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifer Health Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive Physician Revenue Cycle Management (PRCM) outsourced services, announces a five-year partnership with Sinai Medical Group (SMG) in Chicago, Illinois effective October 6, 2022. The enterprise relationship involves a full engagement with a focus on CDI and Coding. Previously, SMG had multiple vendors managing their revenue cycle but struggled with coding and documentation concerns impacting revenue collection. SMG is part of Sinai Chicago.

With the near-term transition to the Epic platform for its electronic medical record, Sinai Chicago required proven results and significant Epic experience in a new vendor of choice. Conifer scored high marks in both categories making them the perfect match.

"The transition to Epic is a key reason why we selected Conifer," shared Gary Krugel, chief financial officer, Sinai Chicago. "Their expertise in maximizing the value of Epic in the revenue cycle was well validated by their references."

Conifer's Physician RCM Services include patient access, billing/collections, quality assurance, reporting/analytics, client delivery and ongoing support. Coding services include production coding, quality assurance and reporting/analytics. Finally, the Clinical Documentation improvement includes initial and regular audits. Conifer PRCM will help during this critical platform transition, taking 3-4 months to complete, train, and concurrently do implementation process.

"We are grateful to be selected by the Sinai Medical Group and look forward to a positive and impactful working relationship, said Matthew Bayley, MD group president, Conifer PRCM. "As a local Chicago organization, our collaboration will certainly be facilitated by our proximity."

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that help to enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency, and improve financial outcomes. Annually, Conifer Health manages 17+ million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and $22.6+ billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

