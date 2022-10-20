Entenmann's® Introduces New Lineup of Cake Truffles

Iconic Baked Goods Brand Launches New Product Offering to Elevate Everyday Moments

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes we all need a little me-moment; time to reflect, appreciate and enjoy life. That's why Entenmann's®, the iconic baked goods brand, is introducing new Entenmann's® Cake Truffles—the ultimate lavish taste experience to elevate everyday moments! Available now in Chocolate Delight and Cookies & Crème varieties at select retailers, these decadently rich, bite-sized cakes are perfectly portioned for a luscious afternoon treat, a late-night indulgence or a much-needed break.

Entenmann's® Cake Truffles come in boxes of eight, with two truffles individually wrapped per tray for freshness. Entenmann's® Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles are covered with a layer of silky, smooth chocolatey coating, and Entenmann's® Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are filled with creamy white chocolate morsels and covered with a layer of silky, smooth chocolatey coating. These deliciously luxurious flavors are sure to hit the spot for all of the chocolate lovers out there.

"At Entenmann's®, we believe there's no need to wait for a special occasion when you can celebrate every day by enjoying new Entenmann's® Cake Truffles," said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager. "We're thrilled to announce the latest release of Entenmann's® Cake Truffles, as we know our fans deserve to take a break from the mundane and treat themselves with these irresistibly indulgent treasures."

Available now at select retailers, new Entenmann's® Cake Truffles are the latest addition to the Entenmann's® product lineup, which consists of a delicious variety of baked goods that are known and loved by many, including donuts, crumb cake, cookies and more.

For more information about new Entenmann's® Cake Truffles and where to find them, visit www.Entenmanns.com.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including Entenmann's Donuts, Entenmann's Minis, Entenmann's Cakes, Entenmann's Cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

