Black Rock Coffee Bar Picks Up Speed in Texas with the Opening of a New Store in The Woodlands

Black Rock Coffee Bar Picks Up Speed in Texas with the Opening of a New Store in The Woodlands

The Woodlands location is Black Rock's eighth store opening in the Houston area and 16th in the Lone Star State

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, continues its rapid growth in Texas with the announcement of its new store opening in The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. This is the national boutique coffee chain's ninth store to open in Texas in 2022 – four of which are in the Houston market.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

"The fact that we've opened ten stores in ten months in Texas this year is an indication that we love this state."

Located in The Village of College Park at 3335 College Park Drive, Suite 100A in The Woodlands, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar's grand opening is on Friday, October 28th. To celebrate, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on October 28th at this location.

The grand opening festivities will continue through November 4th with daily specials ranging from buy one, get one free drinks to free merchandise. On November 5th, a daily featured large sized Fuel will be offered to guests for $2. The Fuel campaign will run through November 11th and allow guests to try the brands most favored Fuel flavor combinations.

"The fact that we've opened ten stores in ten months in Texas this year is an indication that we love this state," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are grateful to be able to expand our Texas footprint by adding a location in The Woodlands. Our aim is to provide fast and friendly service while also hoping to make each customer's day better. We encourage folks to come out and meet our wonderful baristas at our grand opening on October 28th."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the approximately 2,000 square-foot Woodlands location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar's Iced Caramel Truffle (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar