SEEM to host onboarding webinar for new participants

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) members will host an introductory webinar for entities interested in participating in SEEM.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure designed to facilitate intra-hour transactions utilizing unused transmission capacity to achieve cost savings. SEEM follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets today, but with additional data transparency and reporting to FERC. Participation in SEEM is voluntary and open to all entities that meet the appropriate requirements.

SEEM: Countdown to Launch - Reviewing the Steps for Onboarding & Exchange Participation

The session will have time for questions and answers. Interested parties must register prior to the event to be admitted. To register please visit the SEEM Introductory Webinar registration site.

