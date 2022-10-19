KraftPal Technologies - World's First Global Pallet Company Set for Decisive Roll out in the U.S.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPal is a manufacturer of durable, lightweight and recyclable corrugated pallets. The company is excited to offer its customers up to 80% carbon footprint reduction, undeniable cost savings, and the luxury of a single point of contact for global operations.

Even though metal, plastic and wooden pallets serve the market very well, there is an underserved niche segment of the market where corrugated cardboard is the best material for the cause. A perfect substitution for a legacy wooden pallet in one way market.

Historically, corrugated board has been the material of choice for disposable packaging and protecting goods. It is fully recyclable when used for pallets, unlike traditional wooden pallets that need to be machined for nail extraction and have a negative economic impact at the end of the pallet's life cycle. A simple comparison of weight differences says it all: about 25 kg of hard wood with nails compared to 5 kg of fully recyclable cardboard.

Realizing that many well-known companies have failed in the past to build corrugated pallets that could replace wooden pallets, Kraftpal has made the unthinkable possible: for the first time in history, corrugated pallets can be used for the first mile, the middle mile, and the last mile deliveries. A perfect "drop-in" replacement that requires no capital investment and has immediate positive financial, environmental, and operational impacts for users.

Only after great success in other markets (EU, GCC, Scandinavia), having secured financing for at least 60 production lines, upgraded engineering capabilities, and gained experience from building the world's first pallet mega-factory in Saudi Arabia, Kraftpal is confident it can scale aggressively after the first plant in California comes online.

To ensure an adequate geographical presence with production capacity, Kraftpal strives to work closely with existing and potential customers, adopting a pragmatic approach to accompany customers on a local, intercontinental, and global level.

