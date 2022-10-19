COMMITTED TO CERTAINTY OF EXECUTION, READY CAPITAL CLOSES OVER $800 MILLION IN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS DURING Q3 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today announced that it closed over $800 million across more than 60 commercial real estate loans during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

"Our clients have confidence in Ready Capital's proven ability to deliver certainty of execution," said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Even during this volatile period, through our diverse product suite, we continue to offer creative lending solutions enabling us to strengthen relationships with our clients."

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

