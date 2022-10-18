TEAMSTER LEADERS UNANIMOUSLY ENDORSE TENTATIVE ILLINOIS COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT

Member Voting Scheduled to Take Place Later This Month

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local union leaders representing Teamsters at North American Central School Bus met today to unanimously endorse the tentative Illinois Cooperative Agreement. The five-year contract proposal will now go to the membership for a democratic ratification vote before the end of the month.

"This agreement brings every one of our members at North American Central School Bus under a single, unified contract with a baseline standard covering all Teamsters at this company," said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director. "This will help us increase our strength in numbers, thereby raising standards and wages for all workers at North American Central."

The contract, which was the first negotiated with rank-and-file member participation, includes a number of additional significant improvements. These include additional protections for members with disabilities, additional safety language added in light of the pandemic, and the establishment of a joint union/employer committee to resolve disputes. Notably, it is the first contract at the company that members will participate in the Teamsters National 401(k) plan that the company will make mandatory contributions to.

Voting will conclude and ballots will be counted by November 1.

If ratified, the agreement will be in effect until September 30, 2027.

