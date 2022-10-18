Epson Introduces New High-Performance, Versatile Large Format Dye-Sublimation Printers

Award-Winning Six-Color SureColor F6470H with Multiple Ink Configurations and Four-Color SureColor F6470 Offer Quality, Performance and Reliability for Textile Printing Market

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As print shops continue to see demand for transfer printing applications, Epson today announced two new 44-inch wide-format dye-sublimation printers – the SureColor® F6470 and SureColor F6470H. Designed to maximize productivity for print businesses, the versatile 4-color SureColor F6470 and 6-color SureColor F6470H generate fast output for quickly and efficiently producing high-quality transfer images. The new models will replace the renowned SureColor F6370 and join Epson's expansive line of SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation printers.

The new models will be on display at PRINTING United in Las Vegas from Oct. 19-21 in Epson's booth, C7730. The SureColor F6470H is a recipient of the PRINTING United Pinnacle Product Award in the "roll-to-roll dye-sublimation on metal category."

Purpose built to create custom printed products, the SureColor F6470 generates 4-color output at speeds up to 820 ft2/hr1 to quickly and efficiently produce high-quality images for promotional and personalized goods, apparel, home décor, soft signage, and more. The SureColor F6470H prints unparalleled 6-color output at speeds up to 400 ft2/hr1 and allows for multiple ink configurations to meet various color needs – CMYK plus either Light Cyan/Light Magenta, Fluorescent Pink/Fluorescent Yellow, or Orange/Violet. The expanded color options make it an ideal solution for producing photographic panels, flags, and banners, with the ability to meet branding color requirements for corporate clients.

"These models are engineered to deliver the reliability and high image quality Epson is known for, with some of the fastest dye-sublimation printer speeds in the market," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With the expansion of three ink configurations, the SureColor F6470H provides the ability to hit specific corporate colors, making it a unique offering, and one that will open up opportunities for print shops in the high-end dye-sublimation photo market."

The new models feature an innovative 1.33-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology (NVT) for exceptional and consistent print quality. An integrated ink pack system utilizing 1.6-liter UltraChrome® DS Ink packs allow the printers to continuously deliver rich color saturation and contrast. Designed with ease of use in mind, both models come with a 4.3-inch touchscreen control panel, an easily accessible maintenance area, a built-in cutter for roll-to-sheet convenience, and a media take-up reel system for unattended printing. Additional features include:

PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with NVT – Delivers consistent, high print quality day after day

Astounding image quality – Highly efficient UltraChrome DS Ink delivers extraordinary color saturation and high color contrast

Seamless workflow – Powerful Epson Edge ® Print workflow software, featuring Adobe ® PDF Print Engine

Versatile media support – Features a media take-up reel for unattended printing and a built-in cutter for roll-to-sheet convenience

Performance optimized for Epson DS Transfer Paper – Universal, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Multipurpose paper types available

Low user maintenance – Easily accessible maintenance area helps ensure consistent, reliable performance

Epson Cloud Solution PORT2 – Provides live production monitoring of printer fleet, including production rates and printer utilization

Availability

The SureColor F6470 ($8,195 MSRP) and SureColor F6470H ($8,695 MSRP) will be available in early 2023 through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The models are designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs* and offer a one-year limited onsite warranty with extended service plans available. For additional information, visit www.epson.com.

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

