World Health Summit kicks off with German Chancellor Scholz, numerous Government Officials, WHO Director-General Tedros

BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit 2022, the world's leading meeting for global health, began on Sunday morning in Berlin. For the first time it is co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO). Among the central topics are climate change and health, pandemic preparedness, sustainable health systems and the role of the G7 and G20 in global health. More than 300 speakers from all regions of the world and from all sectors of society are expected, including over 20 government officials.

The official opening is tonight at 6:00 PM CEST. Speakers include German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel, EU-Commission Director General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Senegal's President Macky Sall via video.

www.worldhealthsummit.org

World Health Summit

October 16-18, 2022

Hotel Berlin Central District

Stauffenbergstraße 26

Berlin, Germany & Digital

www.worldhealthsummit.org

#WHS2022

