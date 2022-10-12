HomeGoods Unveils 'House of HomeGoods,' a Unique Bookable Getaway That Completely Transforms for Each Guest Stay

Consumers can book a weekend stay at the inspiring countryside home located in Hudson Valley, NY for the exceptional value of $29.99 per night

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeGoods, the nation's leading off-price home décor retailer, is reimagining the typical vacation rental home to offer a very affordable and wow-worthy trip this fall with the launch of House of HomeGoods. Available for four weekends in October and November, this bookable getaway offers consumers a chance to discover something new, by tapping into the treasure hunt experience HomeGoods shoppers know and love with a transformed stay for each visit.

House of HomeGoods (House of HomeGoods is ever-changing. Your stay may feature a different look than shown here) (PRNewswire)

Beginning today through Saturday, October 15, guest bookings will release daily at HomeGoods.com/HouseofHomeGoods. On October 12, the first booking will release at 9:00 AM (ET) / 6:00 AM (PT) with bookings on October 13, 14 and 15 to release at 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT). For only $29.99 a night, the two-bedroom Hudson Valley, NY home is just as affordable as a trip to HomeGoods and available during the following weekends:

Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23

Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30

Friday, November 4 – Sunday, November 6

Friday, November 11 – Sunday, November 13

Each week, the guest stay will be distinctly decorated and paired with an at-home activity to complement the unexpected and unique experience. Plus, guests can take home a selection of their favorite finds to reimagine their own spaces.

Find Creativity (October 21–23) : Imaginations will run wild in this boldly colorful oasis with exciting finds to discover behind every door, sparking endless inspiration.

Find Festivity ( October 28 – 30) : An autumnal affair enveloped in crisp colors, reminiscent of beloved foliage and cozy fall comforts to awaken senses and spark festivity.

Find Adventure ( November 4 – 6) : Nature-inspired haven overflowing with layers of warm patterns and textures that embrace the outdoors, wanderlust, and its Hudson Valley, NY location.

Find Charm (November 11– 13): Charming countryside escape like a rural European town, ready to explore somewhere new and far away.

"At HomeGoods, our customers enjoy exploring the aisles of endless finds that leave them feeling inspired after every shopping trip, all made possible by our incredible value," said Sarah Ajamian, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "We're excited to offer consumers this bookable getaway that transforms with each stay to create a truly unique experience for guests, just like shopping at HomeGoods."

Consumers can visit HomeGoods.com to get inspired by a selection of similar pieces to those featured in each House of HomeGoods style, or head in-store to browse an ever-changing variety of furniture and décor to recreate the looks from the house.

*House of HomeGoods: Only one rental available per weekend; first come first served; while supplies last; payment processed only upon approval by Sponsor and booking confirmation. Void outside the eligibility area and where prohibited. The House of HomeGoods is sponsored by HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to legal United States residents 21 & older. For official rules, visit https://thehouseofhomegoods.com/rules.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates more than 800 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, TJX operated a total of 4,689 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

To shop HomeGoods online, visit HomeGoods.com and for more design tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods, Twitter at @homegoods, and TikTok @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gillian McCarthy

Gillian.Mccarthy@edelman.com

