Global X Offers Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio Through LPL Financial

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm will be offering its Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio through LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) platform.

Global X's ETF model portfolios provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients. The Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities.

"Global X's Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio is a clear representation of our firm's commitment to providing investors with intelligent and unexplored solutions, and today's announcement helps us to deliver on that commitment," said Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer. "By partnering with LPL's flexible and industry-leading MWP platform, we are providing financial advisors with an enhanced ability to meet the unique needs of their clients."

LPL Financial was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets it serves*, supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 90 ETF strategies and approximately $36 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $545 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

