Topia Retains 'Strategic Leader' Status on Fosway 9-Grid™ for Third Straight Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced it has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success for the third consecutive year, recognizing Topia's strong market performance and customer-focused technology solutions.

Having established the industry standard for Global Talent Mobility management, Topia is once again the only such solution specialist to be included in the analysis, proving its unique ability to deliver the efficiency, scale and innovation companies need to maintain compliance and a competitive edge in today's dynamic HR environment.

"Companies need data-driven, rules-based technology solutions that enable them to meet the demands of today's workforce for greater flexibility without causing compliance headaches," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO of Topia. "Our software allows leadership teams to simulate the cause and effect of their distributed work policies so they can make HR decisions based on accurate information - and in a way that doesn't incur huge legal or consultancy fees. This recognition from Fosway is once again strong validation of Topia's essential role in the modern HR tech stack for companies of all sizes, and we're extremely proud to be included among this distinguished analysis."

According to Fosway, Strategic Leaders "provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features, and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers…and consistently meet the needs of those organizations."

"Talent mobility and flexibility are key for accelerating innovation," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Topia has retained its position as Strategic Leader in the Fosway 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success as a result of its focus on customer needs and innovating its offering to enable organisations to increase talent mobility at scale."

Topia's comprehensive platform provides the most complete solution to meet the dynamic needs of organizations in today's distributed, remote and hybrid work environment. Whether it's international assignments, relocations, business travel, short- or long-term placements, working from home or extended "workcations," Topia's automated solutions cover it all to streamline talent mobility management for both HR and employees on the move. With proven ability to deliver efficiency and compliance, along with a seamless employee experience, Topia has helped hundreds of organizations—from SMBs to global Fortune 500 enterprises—eliminate cumbersome processes, reduce immigration risk and lower tax liability with accurate talent location data.

Over the last year, Topia has continued to innovate on its exclusive, end-to-end solution for distributed and remote work management. Its new built-in pre-travel compliance solution enables business travelers and remote workers to conduct their own on-demand immigration risk assessment to get instant answers on when and where they are able to travel.

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. Its Fosway 9-Grid™ is the only European-centric research and analysis that enables corporate buyers of next-gen HR, talent and learning solutions to evaluate their procurement options based on five critical factors: performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership and future trajectories. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations. To download the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success report, visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ .

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA.

