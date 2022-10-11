Symmetry Systems and Trace3 Partner to Secure Data and Reduce Risk in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Partnership Gives Data Visibility Back to Businesses Navigating Hybrid Cloud Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform, today announced its partnership with Trace3 , a premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services, to expand the company's flagship solution, DataGuard, into new markets. The partnership will enable joint customers to experience holistic data security whether they operate on-prem or within AWS, GCP, or Azure, while benefiting from cutting-edge research and insights provided by the Trace3 Innovation Research Group .

Today's hybrid cloud environment creates an incredibly challenging arena for organizations to protect their sensitive data. Users, developers, supply-chain vendors, and contractors all receive data through a web of static infrastructure and cloud applications that legacy control solutions are not equipped to analyze and continuously monitor. DataGuard brings confidence to an organization's data security posture management (DSPM) through easy deployment, automated discovery, and seamless integration into the company's current tool stack. After initial analysis, DataGuard is able to surface unknown exposure points in the form of excessive or dormant privileges that were inviting unnecessary risk into the organization.

"In the data access governance space, Symmetry DataGuard differentiates itself with its ability to analyze data objects and identities previously missed by traditional solutions so security teams can accurately contextualize the risk of the data in their environment," said Katherine Walther, VP, Innovation at Trace3. "We look forward to bringing this innovative approach to our clients and organizations who still find themselves grappling to find efficient and effective ways to meet data security policies and compliance regulations."

"Organizations trust Trace3 to bring innovative technology to bear down on hard problems -- like hybrid-cloud security or data residency with Symmetry today," said Mohit Tiwari, CEO and Co-Founder, Symmetry Systems. "Symmetry DataGuard makes data flows visible – this helps organizations build data flow policies that cut across security posture, detection, and response – while moving compliance away from spreadsheets and into hard evidence. Trace3 has already been an incredible go-to-market accelerator for Symmetry, and we are proud to make a dent on one of the hardest problems in all of security -- how to help organizations drive value from data while being trusted custodians of their customers' data."

To learn more about Symmetry Systems join Todd Gallina , Vice President of Marketing and Sandy Salty , CMO of Trace3 on the Founder Formula Podcast as they discuss securing data in the modern threat landscape with Mohit Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder, Symmetry Systems.

Symmetry was named an Excellence Award finalist in the Most Promising Early Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards. Symmetry was also recently included in the 2022 Cool Vendors in Data Security - Secure and Accelerate Advanced Use Cases1 by Gartner, for introducing Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) as a new category. You can access the full report here .

For more information on DataGuard, visit the Symmetry website .

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model . With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to cloud computing and security consulting. The company also offers a venture capital briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. Trace3 is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and maintains 25 office locations across the United States. For more information, visit trace3.com.

