President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan good news for some, but San Francisco Bay University graduates don't have to worry

Why SFBU, based in Silicon Valley, gives out more scholarships than most institutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many college graduates are looking forward to President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, expected to go live this week. This forgiveness is intended to lessen the burden of their financial debt. But while the wait may be agonizing for some students, San Francisco Bay University students and graduates have a different outlook on the matter because few have to worry about college debt repayment at all. Not only does SFBU offer degree programs at exceptionally reasonable tuition rates, but it also offers some form of scholarships and grants to 100% of its current applicants and students.

Paul Choi, EVP and COO of SFBU, stated, "We are very proud to offer our students such great opportunities. Our scholarships and grants help reduce the overall cost of attendance, which is already reasonable, and allow our graduates to enter the workforce without the burden of college debt."

Choi continued, "We believe that our students should be able to focus on their careers and not worry about how they will repay tens of thousands of dollars in student loans. SFBU's career-focused mentality is why we continue investing in scholarships, grants, and affordable tuition. Students shouldn't have to struggle to achieve a quality education."

While President Biden's college debt plan is important to many students with significant loan obligations, SFBU students are entering the workforce with a lighter financial burden.

SFBU is a premier WASC/WSCUC-accredited, nonprofit university located in the San Francisco Bay Area/Silicon Valley. SFBU offers degree programs in computer science, engineering, technology, and management. Learn more at www.SFBU.edu .

