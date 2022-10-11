The Mx Group is recognized as one of The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

The Mx Group is recognized as one of The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mx Group, an integrated B2B marketing agency, has been awarded one of The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This recognition comes directly on the heels of the agency being recognized as one of The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago for the seventh consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/The Mx Group) (PRNewswire)

The Best and Brightest National program honors organizations from across the country, this year recognizing 175 companies from 1,400 nominations. "These organizations have stood out during unpredictable times … They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) and The Best and Brightest Program. The Mx Group has created a nurturing work environment where its people and clients can achieve their professional and business goals.

"The Best and Brightest recognition is an honor that could not be achieved without investing in our people's well-being. Our people represent the best talent in B2B. Without them, we would not be able to generate results for our clients' businesses," said Tony Riley, president and CEO of The Mx Group.

2022 has been a record year for The Mx Group. The agency was awarded 2022 Agency of Year by B2B Marketing. The Mx Group could not have been named Agency of Year without demonstrating its commitment to creating a positive company culture and enacting employee enrichment initiatives. The Mx Group will continue on this important path to live by its values and develop relationships that drive results.

About The Mx Group



The Mx Group is the 2nd largest independent integrated B2B marketing agency in the U.S. with a mission to impact the marketplace for companies that impact the world. For over 30 years, we've created meaningful end-to-end buying experiences for B2B brands. Our clients are leaders and innovators in energy, utilities, manufacturing, hospitality, automotive, health care, technology and SaaS who rely on our expertise to influence and grow their businesses. Our headquarters are in Chicago, but our reach is global. Whether a client is an established or startup B2B brand, we have the people and perspective to be a strong partner that makes a difference. For more, visit www.themxgroup.com.

Contact: Brennen Roberts

broberts@themxgroup.com

331-265-3151

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Mx Group