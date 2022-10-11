Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Norman Koshkarian

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired Norman Koshkarian as a Partner in its San Francisco office. Norman will be a key member of the San Francisco regional team and Blue Matter's Market Access Center of Excellence (COE).

Norman comes to Blue Matter with a dual background in the biopharmaceutical industry and consulting. He brings over 24 years of broad experience in key commercial roles that have included market access, marketing, sales and account team leadership, pricing, contracting, and finance. Prior to Blue Matter he was a Senior Vice President at 1798 Consultants and prior to that he had held leadership roles at Amgen and Seagen. Throughout his career he has supported multiple product launches across numerous therapeutic areas.

The diverse experiences and customer perspective Norman has gained in multiple commercial roles as well as consulting have provided him with a strong foundation to successfully lead teams, solve problems, and drive results.

Norm earned an MBA at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business and a BS in accounting from California State University, Northridge.

"We are very excited to have Norm on our team," said Ashwin Dandekar, Managing Partner at Blue Matter. "He will be a great addition to our leadership team, as well as our Market Access COE. Over the past two years, we have built a highly robust capability in access and reimbursement, both in the US and in Europe. Norm exemplifies our continued commitment to being the best in that space."

"I have worked with several Blue Matter team members throughout my career in biopharma," said Koshkarian, "and have always been impressed with their level of commitment and capabilities. I have watched the team grow over the years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help drive the next phase of that growth."

