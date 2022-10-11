Associated Materials® Celebrates the Company's Rich History, Which Began 75 Years Ago with the Founding of Alside

With more than 125 distribution facilities across the Unites States and Canada, Associated Materials is focused on growth and the future

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 1947, Alside® has been a leader in innovation and continues this very commitment to excellence – in people, products and services. As part of its parent company Associated Materials®, LLC, Alside innovations include popular siding and window products such as ASCEND® Composite Cladding and the Mezzo® Full-Frame Window Replacement System with Trimworks®.

"We are proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in the past 75 years and look forward to the next chapter," said James Drexinger .

Associated Materials celebrates its history, which began with Alside's founding, and is focused on the future to drive the business forward. "As Associated Materials marks its 75th year of operation, we have a unique opportunity to reflect on our achievements while making significant investments and renewing key elements of our business and organization to position it for even greater success for years to come," said James Drexinger, Chief Executive Officer of Associated Materials.

The company is using the milestone as momentum to continue its focus on developing innovative products for homes across North America and improving customer experiences. Associated Materials has more than 4,700 employees and operates 128 Alside and Gentek Supply Centers and 11 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. In the next few years, the company plans to add new supply centers to its U.S. distribution network and invest in improvements and innovations to build upon the company's legacy.

About Alside

Alside works to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates more than 100 supply centers across the United States and is part of Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

About Associated Materials

Associated Materials operates 11 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada, that produce vinyl windows, vinyl and composite siding and accessories, and metal building products under the product brands of Alside, Gentek, Preservation and Alpine. The Company also operates 106 Alside and 22 Gentek supply centers across the United States and Canada, respectively. For more information, visit associatedmaterials.com.

