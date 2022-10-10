Praxis Tech Ltd is Going Global

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech continues its accelerated growth trajectory as it announces participation in multiple exhibitions, spanning the globe. As 2022 comes to a close, Praxis has a lot in store over the next quarter; exhibiting in Dubai, Malta, and London. Their aim being to meet new potential clients, strengthen the bond with existing merchants, and showcase all that Praxis has to offer.

The Praxis representatives are eager to discuss all things payments, and guide users in how their product can ensure proper payment orchestration, personalized cashiers native to websites, around the clock support, and all from a single dashboard - with client's core business goals at the heart of everything they do.

First in line, and just around the corner, is The Forex Expo in Dubai, and Praxis will be in attendance. They are looking forward to getting the opportunity to meet with top forex brands from all around the globe. If you want to know more about Payments within the Forex industry, you will find them at booth #61 on the 19-20 October.

They'll then be making their way to SIGMA 2022 in Malta, one of the first European states to regulate the gambling sector. Their meeting room is open for bookings from 14-18 November, to discuss how Praxis is the perfect payment partner for Gaming Companies.

Lastly, ICE London 2023 is coming back with a bang and Praxis will be at the center of it all. ICE London serves as a global network of gaming professionals across all industry types. Praxis has extensive experience with iGaming companies, and are aiming to share how they can adapt to every businesses' payment needs.

Founder, Amit Klatchko , said: "We don't play games when it comes to your payments. We want to share with the merchants attending these events - the powerful results achieved by delivering a seamless payments software and the positive effects it can have for your online payments."

Praxis is expanding at a rapid pace, and has no intentions of changing this in the future. They have stated that their merchants are at the core of everything they do. As they continue to grow, they will bring a seamless payments experience to all merchants and their clients. Revolutionizing the world of Online Payments is what they strive for, and plan to share this with other businesses at all their international appearances.

For more information about Praxis Tech Ltd please click here .

