NICKELODEON'S FIRST-EVER SPONGEBOB UNIVERSE CROSSOVER EVENT, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS PRESENTS THE TIDAL ZONE, TO DEBUT FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

One-Hour Crossover Special Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ Original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Takes Viewers on a Multidimensional Journey of Bikini Bottom and Beyond

All-New Clip Revealed During New York Comic Con Panel Featuring Voice Cast and Executive Producers

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, holds bizarre moments, comedy and the known spirit of SpongeBob that has resonated with fans around the globe for over 20 years. The original multidimensional adventure throughout Bikini Bottom premieres Friday, Nov. 25 on Nickelodeon, and will air overseas next year.

An exclusive look at the crossover special, including an all-new clip, was revealed today during a panel at New York Comic Con 2022 where fans gathered to hear from legendary voice talent Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in…"The Tidal Zone."

The news comes on the heels of the recently announced pickup for a 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (26 episodes), which will continue to follow incurable optimist SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, along with all of the denizens of Bikini Bottom. The world will continue to expand with more new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years now available on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show continuing to rollout on Nickelodeon, along with three character-driven movies launching exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation currently in development.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

