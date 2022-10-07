InventHelp Inventor Develops Musical Carseat to Support a Baby's Head/Neck (LAX-1380)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to comfortably support a baby's head and neck when sleeping in the car," said an inventor, from Hawthorne, Calif., "so I invented REESE'S CAR SEAT. My design would prevent a sleepy baby's head from bobbing."

The invention provides an improved carseat design for a baby or young child. In doing so, it helps to support and stabilize the head and neck. As a result, it prevents the head from slumping forward or to the side and it enhances comfort. The invention features a practical and comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, toddlers or young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

