T&M USA EXPANDING SAFETY AND SECURITY PRACTICE

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T&M USA, a global leader in 360-degree executive protection, investigative, and consulting services, today announced the expansion of its Safety and Security practice with the addition of Peter Quinn, former Resident Agent in Charge of the Connecticut field office, as Vice President.

T&M's Safety and Security practice offers Fortune 100 companies, c-suite executives, and high-profile/high net-worth individuals executive protection, secure transportation, and special event security services. Our practice is led by former U.S. Secret Service agents and supported by a team of federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel, along with veterans of military service, who work together to provide every client with the greatest level of care.

"We are excited to add Pete to our rapidly growing team of elite professionals. Pete brings decades of experience in leading teams and directing security operations across the globe at the highest levels of the U.S. government. He will play an integral role in continuing to provide our clients with the exceptional service that is the hallmark of T&M. The timing is especially significant as T&M has once again worked closely with the Secret Service helping to protect dignitaries from around the world who attended and held special events during the United Nations General Assembly," said Chairman and CEO Robert Tucker.

Pete joins T&M after nearly two decades with the U.S. Secret Service, including serving on the detail of Former President William J. Clinton from 2008 to 2013. Pete served in leadership roles in the New York field office of the Secret Service and as Resident Agent in Charge of the Connecticut field office in New Haven.

"T&M is known throughout the industry as the premier provider of executive protection, investigative, and consulting services, and I am thrilled to join their elite team. I look forward to helping to ensure the safety and security of T&M's clients and being part of the company's growth," said Mr. Quinn.

T&M USA, headquartered at 230 Park Avenue, New York City with operations worldwide, is the leading source of seamlessly integrated executive protection, intelligence, investigative and consulting services. T&M USA's team of former investigative prosecutors, journalists, financial experts, and professionals with experience from the highest levels of both government and business, are a resource to industry leaders from the legal, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

