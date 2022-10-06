RareMed Solutions Announces New Headquarters to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RareMed Solutions, the fastest-growing healthcare company in western Pennsylvania, has partnered with Pittsburgh's largest owner of office buildings, Rugby Realty / RexxHall Realty, to develop a new headquarters for the rapidly growing concierge patient services provider. An exciting step for both parties, the partnership kicks off Rugby Realty / RexxHall Realty's redevelopment of the class-A office space at 200 Industry Drive, formerly occupied by Dick's Sporting Goods. RareMed and Rugby Realty / RexxHall Realty will reinvigorate the facility with collaborative spaces and desirable amenities such as a fitness center, game room, lounge, and auditorium. The new facility will become the cornerstone of RareMed's hybrid on-site/work-from-home model.

RareMed has experienced exponential growth since being founded in 2018. and recently was recognized as Pittsburgh's fastest growing healthcare company, and sixth-fastest-growing company overall, at the 2022 Pittsburgh Business Times Fast 50 Awards. To accommodate continued growth, the company will move to the new facility in early 2023. RareMed has become a prominent employer in the Pittsburgh area, now employing over 200 people in the region. With new partnerships and continued growth on the horizon, time has come for an upgrade.

"We're thrilled about what this new facility means to RareMed," commented Gordon Vanscoy, Jr., RareMed's Vice President of Business Operations. "We're looking forward to working with RexxHall Realty to build a space that befits the quality of care that our award-winning team provides." Daniel Stauber, Managing Partner of Rugby Realty / RexxHall Realty, "as investors we put a lot of time and energy in delivering best-in-class buildings and amenities for our tenants. For our tenants we try to provide excellent customer service and we are happy that RareMed saw what we have done throughout the market, specifically at Foster Plaza and Cherrington Corporate Center, and believed in the vision we have for 200 Industry Drive, it's going to be a very special building."

With the move, RareMed will expand its footprint by 50%, while offering spaces designed to support its hybrid work environment. The facility will offer state-of-the-art collaborative spaces, employee amenities such as a lounge and gym, an on-site training facility, and expanded space for RareMed's 50-state licensed pharmacy.

About RareMed Solutions

RareMed Solutions is the nation's only concierge patient services provider. RareMed partners with biopharma to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RareMed offers case management, co-pay, coupon and financial assistance programs, reimbursement support, nursing support, healthcare professional education, patient adherence and education, and non-commercial pharmacy dispensing services to all 50 states. RareMed also develops and supports innovative technology solutions to advance the industry, including the award-winning RarePath™ suite of pharmacy hub technologies. The company has a breadth of experience developing, transitioning, and maintaining therapy-specific solutions that ensure unparalleled manufacturer and patient satisfaction. RareMed's undivided concierge-level focus, high caliber associates, fully dedicated teams, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable it to address the unique needs of patients suffering from rare and devastating conditions. RareMed provides award-winning concierge patient service that recently ranked #1 on Managed Market Insights & Technology's (MMIT) quarterly patient satisfaction survey. RareMed also provides award-winning employee satisfaction, evidenced by multiple annual appearances on top workplace surveys administered by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Pittsburgh Business Times.

