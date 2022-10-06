ISACA Selects expert.ai to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Improve Search Experience

Expert.ai will help ISACA increase access to information and knowledge discovery for more than 165,000 digital trust professionals worldwide

BOSTON and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global association of digital trust professionals, ISACA®, has selected expert.ai to support its digital transformation journey with artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver an enhanced search experience by increasing information accessibility through natural language understanding.

With more than 165,000 members in 188 countries worldwide, ISACA provides its membership with up-to-date resources, training and knowledge covering the major news, trends and best practices that impact the digital world. Expert.ai will play a pivotal role in helping ISACA deliver timely insights to its global member community by making access to its extensive content collection easier and faster, at scale.

"ISACA's core mission is the pursuit of digital trust—the concept that the modern digital world must be secure, transparent and ethical," said Evan DuVall, Director of Content Enablement at ISACA. "We identified expert.ai as a critical partner to improve discoverability of our core frameworks, standards, learning assets and research, and transform our approach to content classification and delivery. With their help, we look forward to creating better digital experiences for our members, the IT professionals we serve, and the lifelong learners who seek or hold our certifications."

ISACA will leverage the expert.ai Platform robust, out-of-the box features to jumpstart a unique taxonomy driven by the domain expertise of the ISACA team and the best-in-class practices of the expert.ai knowledge engineering team. The expected outcome for the strong collaboration between the two companies is to create and implement a comprehensive taxonomy that will automatically classify any kind of document, such as white papers, news and newsletters, books, frameworks, articles, manuals reviews, etc., while avoiding the time and expense of manually creating a taxonomy from scratch.

Leveraging a hybrid (or composite) AI approach, the expert.ai Platform combines symbolic, human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language into data that can then be used to power enterprise business applications or processes. The platform enables the highest degree of accuracy in identifying topics, entities and relevant concepts in content so that documents and information assets can be logically organized into a taxonomy and easily discovered through search.

"ISACA is at the forefront of equipping digital trust professionals with the knowledge and expertise needed to advance their talent and drive future success at the enterprise level," said Christophe Aubry, Global Head of Value Creation at expert.ai. "The expert.ai natural language platform empowers organizations to drive data transformation, ensuring a tangible ROI by intelligently automating processes to save time, reduce costs and minimize errors typically related to manual approaches. We are honored to be selected by ISACA as part of their digital transformation solution."

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced and under-represented populations.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

