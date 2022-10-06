GREIF NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2022

Greif Ranked as 58 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today they are featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces® list for 2022 for the second year in a row. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

"Greif is honored to be recognized again as a Top 100 company among the Most Loved Workplaces for 2022," said Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greif. "Our unique company culture is grounded in caring for our colleagues and working with respect and integrity wherever we are in the world. Greif's success reflects a work environment that incorporates diversity, equity, inclusion and a genuine feeling of belonging."

The top 100 results were determined after surveying over 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"I am pleased Greif has been recognized as a Top 100 company for Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces for the second year in a row, and I want to thank our colleagues for their authentic engagement and inclusion efforts. This recognition presents an exciting opportunity for Greif to attract top talent and expand our already diverse global company culture with exceptional candidates," said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan , Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Greif.

How workers feel about their future at a company, career achievement, how much their employer's values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas involving inclusion, diversity, equity, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were also identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Newsweek's list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces is featured in the magazine's October 6 print edition and is currently available online. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is the main focus and cover story of the October 14 issue, their flagship issue entirely devoted to America's Most Loved Workplaces®.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: Be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

